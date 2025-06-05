Crowd Street Announces New Platform Features. Aims to be the Premier Self-Directed Private Market Investment Platform

As recently reported, Crowd Street is shifting its focus away from its real estate investment platform roots to further leverage its tech stack and provide access to a broader range of alternative private investments.

Crowd Street seeks to become the premier self-directed private market investment platform on the market.

As public markets have declined and private markets grown, this fact, coupled with technology, has made private securities investing very appealing to all investors.

John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street, says they are building a platform that “reduces friction and empowers individual investors to make confident decisions about their portfolio. This is another exciting step toward setting a new industry standard for self-directed private market investing.”

Recent enhancements are said to include improved portfolio transparency, streamlined reporting tools, tax enhancements, and a better offering page for investors.

Shaun Mulreed, Chief Operating Officer of CrowdStreet, says they are removing obstacles that impede participation while improving the investment tools available on their platform.

Crowd Street notes that today, only about three percent of individual investors’ assets are allocated to private market opportunities. This contrasts with expectations that this number will rapidly expand and become a market opportunity in the trillions of dollars by 2028.