Australia and New Zealand Private Capital Markets Reportedly Show Resilience Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

In the face of persistent macroeconomic pressures, Australia and New Zealand’s private capital markets have demonstrated resilience, with venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) sectors navigating a complex landscape of normalizing valuations and shifting investment dynamics.

According to the 2025 Australia & New Zealand Private Capital Breakdown, from PitchBook, sponsored by J.P. Morgan, both VC and PE markets in the region maintained stability in 2024, buoyed by macroeconomic stability, institutional maturity, and geopolitical neutrality.

These factors continue to position the region as an attractive hub for nondomestic capital, fostering cautious optimism for long-term growth despite near-term challenges.

In 2024, VC deal value in Australia and New Zealand held steady at $3.4 billion, a testament to the sector’s resilience despite a decline in deal count.

This stability reflects a broader “flight to quality,” with investors prioritizing high-potential opportunities amid longer funding cycles.

Valuations, which had surged during the pandemic, returned to pre-pandemic levels, signaling a recalibration in the market.

Early-stage investments, particularly at the pre-seed and seed stages, gained traction, accounting for nearly 39% of VC deals in Q1 2025.

However, capital allocation remains heavily concentrated in later-stage rounds, highlighting a cautious approach among investors.

The software sector continues to dominate VC activity, driving both deal volume and exits.

A standout transaction was Canva’s acquisition of Leonardo.ai, underscoring the region’s strength in innovative tech solutions.

This focus on software reflects global trends, as investors seek scalable, high-growth companies capable of weathering economic uncertainty.

Despite these strengths, fundraising momentum has faltered, with VC fund count plummeting 63.2% year-over-year in 2024.

This decline underscores the challenges of securing fresh capital in a tightening global environment, even as dry powder—unallocated capital—reached a record $36 billion across VC and PE.

However, this capital is concentrated in larger funds, creating a bottleneck for early-stage startups seeking investment.

The PE market in Australia and New Zealand also showcased durability in 2024, closing 390 deals and achieving an exit value of $27.9 billion—nearly double the total recorded in 2022.

A landmark deal was the $16 billion buyout of AirTrunk, which significantly boosted exit activity and highlighted the region’s appeal for large-scale transactions.

This surge in exits reflects the maturity of the PE market, with investors capitalizing on high-quality assets in a normalizing valuation environment.

However, fundraising challenges emerged as a significant headwind. No new PE funds were raised in Q1 2025, signaling a pause in momentum as investors grapple with macroeconomic uncertainty and tighter capital markets.

Despite this, the region’s record $36 billion in dry powder offers a buffer, though its concentration in large funds limits accessibility for smaller or emerging players.

The combination of strong exit activity and constrained fundraising paints a mixed picture: while the PE market remains robust, its growth potential may be tempered without renewed fundraising momentum.

Australia and New Zealand’s private capital markets benefit from unique structural advantages.

The region’s macroeconomic stability, underpinned by strong institutional frameworks and prudent fiscal policies, provides a solid foundation for investment.

Geopolitical neutrality further enhances its appeal, positioning Australia and New Zealand as safe havens for nondomestic capital in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

These factors have sustained investor confidence, even as macroeconomic headwinds—such as inflation, rising interest rates, and global supply chain disruptions—persist.

Looking ahead, the normalization of valuations and the focus on high-quality investments signal a maturing private capital ecosystem.

While fundraising challenges and capital concentration pose near-term risks, the region’s ability to attract global investors and foster innovation, particularly in software, bodes well for long-term growth.

The 2025 Australia & New Zealand Private Capital Breakdown highlights these trends, offering a comprehensive view of a market navigating challenges with resilience and poised for future opportunities.