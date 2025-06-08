Hong Kong Sets August 1 Start Date for Stablecoin Licensing Regime

Hong Kong will implement its new Stablecoins Ordinance on August 1, formalizing the city’s regulatory framework for stablecoin-related activities and introducing a licensing regime aimed at strengthening oversight of the fast-growing digital asset sector.

The ordinance, which was officially gazetted on May 30, is a key element of Hong Kong’s broader push to position itself as a regional hub for regulated digital finance.

Under the new regime, entities engaged in stablecoin issuance or related activities will be required to obtain a license, ensuring compliance with investor protection, financial stability, and anti-money laundering standards.

Authorities say the framework will provide clear regulatory guardrails for the stablecoin ecosystem, helping to foster innovation while maintaining systemic safeguards.

The licensing regime is designed to strike a balance between market development and risk management as digital assets become increasingly integrated into the financial system.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has launched a consultation process to finalize the technical details of the regulatory requirements.

Key components of the proposed rules include compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) obligations, operational risk controls, and governance standards for licensed entities.

The rules will be tabled before the Legislative Council on June 11 under the negative vetting procedure, allowing them to become effective unless formally objected to by lawmakers.

The implementation of the Stablecoins Ordinance marks a significant regulatory milestone as Hong Kong seeks to expand its digital finance infrastructure.

It follows similar efforts by jurisdictions globally to regulate stablecoins, which are increasingly used in payments, trading, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Policymakers view the new law as instrumental in facilitating the sustainable development of the digital asset ecosystem while reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a forward-looking financial center with clear rules for virtual asset innovation.