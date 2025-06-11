Neo CEO Believes AI Supercharged Sandbox Could be Boon for Payments

This week, the UK Financial Conduct Authority revealed a new Sandbox, the Supercharged Sandbox, in partnership with NVIDIA, in a move designed to fuel artificial intelligence (AI) growth.

The UK has been a trailblazer in creating Fintech sandboxes as a way for innovators to experiment with new tech in a safe environment. At the same time, regulators gain access to entrepreneurs building the future of finance, benefiting from this exposure.

Neo CEO, a frequent commentator on policy issues, is bullish on the Supercharged Sandbox and its potential impact on the future of payments. Laurent Descout says AI is already transforming the payments landscape with machine learning, enabling faster transactions while improving transaction accuracy.

“But we’re only scratching the surface. AI has the potential to enrich payment messages with real-time insights, forecast cash flows, pinpoint liquidity gaps, optimise reconciliation, and proactively detect fraud. These are game-changing capabilities for treasurers and finance teams,” says Descout. “The Supercharged Sandbox represents a vital step forward. It will give payment fintechs the environment they need to experiment and scale AI-powered solutions faster. This initiative has the potential to accelerate innovation, boost economic growth and cement the UK’s leadership position in AI and fintech.”

As a global Fintech hub, the UK must pursue policy that preserves its status while improving its ability to compete globally. Financial services represent a vital part of the UK economy and all policymakers understand this.