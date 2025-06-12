CAIS Enhances Platform Execution Capabilities for Ticker-Traded Alternative Investment Funds

CAIS, an alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, announced the launch of its execution capability for ticker-traded alternative investment funds.

This enhanced feature enables advisors to facilitate “the execution of both ticker-traded interval funds and subscription-based funds on the CAIS platform, providing advisors with a unified experience for all their alternatives.”

Ticker-traded interval funds represent an opportunity “for advisors to gain broader access to alternative investments.”

However, execution and ongoing oversight of these products “continue to pose unique challenges for some advisors versus traditional ETFs and mutual funds.”

The workflow challenges of ticker-traded alternative investment funds can include “liquidity management, redemption windows, and complex operational nuances, and require infrastructure built specifically to manage alternative investment workflows.”

Advisors can now facilitate the “execution of ticker-traded interval funds through the CAIS platform alongside their subscription-based alternative investment funds, reducing operational complexity and empowering advisors to trade and manage their entire alternatives portfolio in one place.”

This capability also enables single-click model allocations “on the CAIS Model Marketplace across all structure types, including private funds, registered funds, and ticker-traded products.”

Advisors can now implement diversified alternative portfolios at scale, driving greater efficiency and enhancing client conversations.

Kan Kotecha, Chief Technology Officer, CAIS.

“This launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering the technology advisors need to efficiently manage all their alternatives on one platform. Being able to allocate to ticker-traded interval funds alongside subscription-based alternative investments enables advisors to provide expanded services for their clients.”

The CAIS Marketplace continues to “expand its offering of interval funds. The newly integrated ticker-traded functionality sits alongside CAIS’ automated subscription workflows and reporting tools, ensuring that advisors, home offices, and their clients have a consistent experience across both semi-liquid and private alts.”

Alexis Miller, Director of Investment Research:

“Being able to access and transact across alts in one place, regardless of structure or strategy, is incredibly valuable in enabling us to scale our allocations across clients. Bleakley Financial Group LLC. “CAIS’ new functionality streamlines our workflow, enabling us to focus on portfolio construction and client outcomes.”

As covered, CAIS is the alternative investment platform “for independent financial advisors.”

The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies “providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.”

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that “support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6.5 trillion in end-client assets.”

Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered “in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.”