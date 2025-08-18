Shielded Technologies CEO Explains How “Programmable” Privacy Can Enhance Blockchain and Web3 UX

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the IRS’s access to Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) user data without a warrant marks a pivotal moment for crypto. While technically a procedural case, it carries bigger implications: in an industry built on decentralization and individual autonomy, user privacy is becoming a casualty of “transparency by default.”

This case highlights the growing risks of on-chain surveillance and underscores the urgent need for a new paradigm: programmable privacy.

That’s what Shielded Technologies claims it delivers with its flagship Midnight Network. Utilizing ZK infrastructure and advanced metadata protection, Midnight allows developers to selectively control what data is public and what remains private, all while ensuring compliance.

That means sensitive user data can’t be accessed, shared, or surveilled without the explicit consent of the data’s owner.

We explored the broader impact of this ruling in a conversation with Shielded’s CEO Eran Barak.

Crowdfund Insider: The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the IRS’s access to Coinbase user data without a warrant has sparked significant debate. From your perspective, what are the most immediate and long-term implications of this ruling for individual privacy in the crypto space, and for the industry’s foundational ethos of decentralization?

Eran Barak: This ruling might be more symbolic than practical. The blossoming crypto forensics industry dispelled the misguided belief that pseudo crypto accounts (such as a wallet crypto address) provide beneficiary anonymity. Access to intermediaries’ (such as Coinbase) records makes regulatory investigations easier but may not be a game changer, given crypto’s lack of privacy.

If decentralization is our collective aspiration, but the common access points remain centralized and transparent by default, the foundational promise of individual autonomy is profoundly undermined. Financial systems should leverage blockchains that offer selective data disclosure, and infrastructure builders should integrate privacy as a core design principle, rather than treating it as an optional afterthought.

Crowdfund Insider: How do we reconcile the need for regulatory oversight and anti-illicit finance measures with the fundamental right to privacy that many crypto users expect? Is a purely transparent blockchain future sustainable?

Eran Barak: Privacy and compliance are not inherently opposing forces. Regulators mandate privacy in certain scenarios (e.g. GDPR, HIPAA), while requiring disclosures in others. The notion of a purely transparent future, where every financial transaction is publicly viewable forever to anyone with an internet connection, is simply not viable.

To be successful, blockchains need to offer selective context-aware and consent-driven disclosure, where individuals and institutions don’t have to sacrifice privacy vs. compliance and vice versa. This is the realm where programmable privacy becomes the essential enabler.

Crowdfund Insider: Could you elaborate on what the concept of “programmable privacy” means in practice within a blockchain context? How does it differ from older notions of privacy or simple anonymity tools, and is it essential for the future adoption and legitimacy of decentralized technologies?

Eran Barak: Most existing blockchains are either completely transparent (everything is automatically shared) or totally private (everything is obscured). Programmable privacy is a significant evolution, facilitating granular control over the disclosure of decentralized user data by enabling application designers to empower users’ consent with respect to sharing data and under what conditions.

For example, a decentralized exchange could keep financial transactions and user identities confidential (thus meeting GDPR requirements), while selectively revealing (with the user’s consent) relevant information to the accountant, employer, or a regulator as necessary, giving users agency and control over their data.

Crowdfund Insider: Can you explain in layman’s terms how ZK technology contributes to solving the privacy-compliance paradox? What are some real-world use cases where ZKPs are already demonstrating their ability to allow verification without revealing sensitive underlying data?

Eran Barak: Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) prove that something is true without revealing the underlying information that makes it true. For example, A person can prove they have the right to vote or transact without showing an identifying document. This is achieved through a cryptographic proof that can be mathematically validated without additional supporting data.

In the blockchain context, ZKP can cryptographically demonstrate that a transaction complies with all necessary rules, like being over a certain age, having sufficient funds, or meeting specific criteria, without exposing sensitive details such as exact age, wallet balance, or even the users’ identity.

Crowdfund Insider: What specific mechanisms or design principles are crucial for building systems that balance the desire for privacy and the need to be in compliance with local regulations?

Eran Barak: Balancing privacy and compliance effectively requires a ‘privacy-by-design’ paradigm deeply embedded into a system’s architecture. This starts with minimizing the sensitive data footprint directly on the immutable blockchain, often by leveraging off-chain data storage for highly personal or proprietary information, with only cryptographic proofs or attestations (such as ZKP) residing on-chain. Furthermore, systems must shield metadata (addressing challenges like the ‘right to be forgotten’ under GDPR), without creating paths for illicit activities such as money laundering.

Complementing this, systems must implement programmable control and selective disclosure, giving users and entities granular authority over what information can be accessed, by whom, and under what conditions. This allows for targeted sharing with auditors or regulators, ensuring they receive only necessary assurances.

Crowdfund Insider: How can programmable privacy and technologies like ZKPs provide effective tools for combating these illicit uses in a more targeted and efficient way than current “transparency-by-default” approaches?

Eran Barak: Transparency-by-default creates a paradox: it exposes everyone’s data, while still doing little to deter sophisticated bad actors who know how to hide in plain sight, as we’re seeing currently. It’s a surveillance theatre, costly and imprecise.

Programmable privacy fundamentally flips this script. Instead of relying on universal public visibility, systems can leverage cryptography and on-chain logic to identify and flag suspicious behavior or to cryptographically prove compliance at the protocol level.

This isn’t about hiding activity; it’s about making investigations smarter and more targeted. For example, a system could prove that funds moved from a sanctioned wallet without revealing the specific transaction details of other, legitimate users. This approach is not only more ethical by protecting the privacy of law-abiding users, but it’s also more effective. It allows investigative resources to be focused precisely where illicit activity is detected, providing necessary assurances to regulators without requiring mass data surveillance.

Crowdfund Insider: What is your outlook on how regulators will evolve their approach to digital asset privacy and compliance in the next 3-5 years? Do you foresee a global convergence on certain standards or a more fragmented landscape?

Eran Barak: We’ll likely see a mixed landscape initially, but with a growing recognition of privacy-enhancing technologies as key enablers. Some jurisdictions might continue to lean heavily towards broad surveillance models, especially where data protection isn’t a deeply ingrained legal principle. However, regions like the EU, already champions of strong data privacy (e.g., GDPR), and potentially parts of Asia, are more likely to embrace nuanced approaches that leverage programmable privacy.

There is a growing understanding that privacy-preserving technologies are not obstacles to regulation, but powerful compliance tools. They allow regulators to achieve the necessary assurances regarding illicit activity and adherence to standards without demanding comprehensive data collection on every user or transaction.

The industry itself holds a crucial role here: by proactively developing and deploying solutions that can flexibly meet diverse regulatory demands while upholding user rights, we can drive a more responsible convergence of standards.