SEC Chair Paul Atkins Backs Trump’s Executive Order to Expand 401(k) Investment Options and Signals for Crypto Regulatory Reforms

In a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins voiced strong support for President Trump’s executive order aimed at broadening investment opportunities for 401(k) retirement plans by including cryptocurrencies and private equity.

Atkins emphasized that this policy shift could empower individual investors by providing access to a wider range of assets, aligning their opportunities more closely with those available to large institutional investors, such as pension funds and university endowments.

Atkins highlighted the evolving financial landscape, noting a significant decline in publicly listed companies over recent decades.

He explained:

“The number of public companies today is about half of what it was a few decades ago.”

Meanwhile, the private market has experienced substantial growth, fueled by abundant capital seeking high-potential investments.

This trend has created an uneven playing field, where large pension funds and endowments can diversify into private markets, but individual 401(k) savers are largely restricted to public securities.

Atkins argued that opening 401(k) plans to private equity and crypto assets could help bridge this gap, offering retail investors greater diversification and potential returns.

However, Atkins cautioned that expanding access to these complex and volatile markets requires careful oversight.

“We need proper guardrails to ensure investors are aware of the risks involved,” he said, stressing the importance of investor education and protections.

The executive order tasks the Department of Labor and the SEC with developing a regulatory framework to balance expanded access with safeguards, ensuring retirement savers can make informed decisions without undue exposure to risk.

Atkins also discussed Project Crypto, a new SEC initiative aimed at reforming securities regulations to accommodate digital assets.

The project involves collaboration across multiple SEC divisions, including Corporation Finance and Investment Management, to create clear and practical rules for cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based assets.

A key focus, Atkins noted, is updating custody regulations to align with the unique characteristics of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Atkins said:

“Some of our rules date back nearly 90 years. We’re working to ensure they’re adaptable to modern technology and market realities.”

These updates will impact broker-dealers, asset managers, and investment advisors, providing a clearer framework for integrating crypto assets into traditional financial systems.

Atkins emphasized that the goal is to foster innovation while maintaining investor protections, moving away from what he described as a previously “hostile environment” for crypto innovators.

Atkins expressed confidence in the SEC’s authority to advance these reforms, even as Congress considers related legislation.

“We’re committed to providing clarity and certainty for market participants,” he said, noting that a supportive regulatory environment is critical for encouraging responsible tech development in the crypto space.

When asked about the future of cryptocurrency in financial markets, Atkins highlighted the transformative potential of blockchain technology, particularly in enabling real-time settlement systems.

He explained that faster trade settlements reduce exposure to market and operational risks, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

“Blockchain’s ability to streamline processes could deliver benefits we can’t yet fully quantify,” Atkins said, pointing to its potential to enhance financial infrastructure.

By reducing the time between trade execution and settlement, blockchain technology could minimize disruptions and lower costs for investors and institutions.

Atkins’ comments underscore a growing recognition of blockchain’s role in modernizing financial systems.

Atkins’ remarks reflect a forward-looking approach to integrating emerging asset classes like cryptocurrencies and private equity into mainstream financial products like 401(k) plans.

By advocating for expanded access alongside prudent regulations, the SEC aims to democratize investment opportunities while safeguarding retirement savers.

Meanwhile, Project Crypto signals a commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that supports advancements without compromising investor trust.

As these initiatives unfold, they could reshape the landscape of retirement investing and digital asset markets, offering new possibilities for growth and efficiency.