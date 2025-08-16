Circle Introduces Arc, an L1 Blockchain for Stablecoin Finance

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, announced the launch of Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Circle’s mission to build a platform for the internet financial system, addressing the demand for efficient, scalable, and compliant blockchain infrastructure.

Arc promises to transform how businesses and developers leverage stablecoins for payments, foreign exchange (FX), and capital markets applications, positioning itself as a cornerstone for the next era of digital finance.

Traditional financial systems have long grappled with challenges like fragmentation, opacity, and limited accessibility.

While public blockchains have made strides in addressing these issues through programmable money and transparent infrastructure, they often fall short for fintechs, payment service providers, and enterprises.

Common pain points include unpredictable fees, the need to hold volatile cryptocurrencies for transactions, and concerns over data privacy on public rails.

Arc, built from the ground up by Circle, tackles these challenges head-on with a blockchain architecture optimized for stablecoin-native applications.

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Arc is purpose-built to deliver enterprise-grade performance while maintaining openness and interoperability with the broader multichain ecosystem.

Arc introduces several key features that set it apart.

It uses USDC as its native gas token, ensuring low, predictable, dollar-denominated fees without the volatility of traditional crypto assets.

An institutional-grade FX engine enables 24/7 price discovery and peer-to-peer (PvP) onchain settlement, streamlining cross-border transactions.

Powered by the high-performance Malachite consensus engine, Arc offers deterministic sub-second settlement finality, ensuring rapid and reliable transaction processing.

Additionally, opt-in privacy controls allow users and businesses to shield sensitive data while remaining compliant with regulatory obligations.

Arc is fully integrated with Circle’s existing platform, including the Circle Payments Network (CPN), USDC, EURC, USYC, Mint, Wallets, and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).

The blockchain’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility ensures developers can use familiar tools and frameworks, fostering an open and composable ecosystem.

Arc is designed to support a range of use cases, from cross-border payments and remittances to tokenized capital markets and stablecoin FX perpetuals.

For instance, businesses connected to the CPN can leverage Arc for instant, low-cost global settlements, while developers can build lending protocols that integrate offchain trust signals or create AI-mediated marketplaces with programmable payment workflows.

By focusing on stablecoin finance, Arc aims to unlock new opportunities for fintechs, banks, and enterprises, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Circle’s announcement coincided with its Q2 2025 earnings report, which highlighted a 90% year-over-year increase in USDC circulation to $61.3 billion, reaching $65.2 billion by August 10.

Total revenue and reserve income grew 53% to $658 million, though the company reported a $482 million net loss due to $591 million in non-cash charges tied to its June IPO, which raised $1.2 billion.

CEO Jeremy Allaire described Arc as a “defining moment” for Circle’s vision of a stablecoin-powered global economy, emphasizing its role in embedding USDC into mainstream financial applications.

Arc’s development also reflects Circle’s commitment to open innovation.

The Malachite team from Informal Systems, known for its expertise in Byzantine Fault Tolerance and consensus design, has joined Circle to advance Arc’s architecture.

The blockchain’s core software will be released under a permissive license, encouraging community contributions and ensuring long-term credibility.

With a private testnet launching soon and a public testnet planned for fall 2025, Arc is poised to catalyze a wave of stablecoin-native applications.

As stablecoins gain traction across financial sectors, Arc seemingly represents a step toward a more efficient, transparent, and accessible financial system.