Momentum Invests in AI Infrastructure Project DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI, an AI infrastructure project on the Sui blockchain, has received a strategic investment from Momentum, a decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Sui ecosystem. Through this partnership, the two will jointly build and explore AI-powered DeFi solutions.

Momentum has established itself as the TVL leader in the Sui ecosystem (approximately US$150 million), leveraging the high throughput and low transaction fees of the Sui blockchain alongside its ve(3,3) tokenomics model.

DeAgentAI focuses on infrastructure that powers intelligent DeFi applications—ranging from major cryptocurrency price prediction to AI-driven trading strategies. By combining Momentum’s liquidity depth with DeAgentAI’s AI capabilities, the partnership will explore new frontiers in AI-powered DeFi infrastructure.

Momentum has raised $100 million in strategic financing from investors, including OKX Ventures and Coinbase Ventures, reaching a valuation of $100 million. Its investment in DeAgentAI reflects strong confidence in the project’s technical expertise and growth potential, and significantly amplifies DeAgentAI’s brand visibility.

This collaboration opens the door to broader market opportunities, attracting further capital and ecosystem partners, and accelerating DeAgentAI’s global expansion in the AI + DeFi sector.

The blockchain industry is evolving from single-purpose crypto trading into integrated financial services. Momentum participates in this transition by advancing tokenized assets (such as stocks and bonds) and cross-chain liquidity aggregation. DeAgentAI’s AI-driven capabilities are well-aligned with this trend, bringing intelligent automation to DeFi and injecting new momentum into the Sui ecosystem.

According to Suiscan’s latest 30-day rankings, DeAgentAI ranks #1 in the Infra & AI category, reaffirming its position as the top AI infrastructure project in the Sui ecosystem.