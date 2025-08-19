Q2 2025 Private Capital Return Update: PE, VC, Private Debt, Infrastructure Are in Neutral Returns Environment

The PitchBook Q2 2025 Private Capital Return Barometers report provides a data-driven perspective on U.S. private market performance, offering investors critical insights into quarterly return estimates across private equity, venture capital, private debt, infrastructure, and natural resources.

By leveraging macroeconomic signals and a factor-based methodology, the Barometers deliver near-real-time “nowcasts” of fund performance, bridging the gap left by traditional reporting, which often lags by months.

For Q2 2025, the research report from PitchBook signals a neutral return environment across all five asset classes, indicating performance aligned with long-term averages.

The Q2 2025 Barometers indicate that private market funds are tracking close to their historical averages, with all five asset classes—PE, VC, private debt, infrastructure, and natural resources—registering neutral Barometer Scores around 50 on a 0-100 scale.

A score of 50 reflects an expectation of average returns, with scores below 25 signaling negative conditions and above 75 indicating positive ones.

This neutral stance suggests a stable but unremarkable performance landscape, shaped by macroeconomic and market dynamics that neither strongly favor nor hinder returns.

For private equity, the report highlights steady deal activity, with Q1 2025 seeing 2,263 transactions worth $259.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of 11.8% in volume and 36.1% in value.

However, the neutral Barometer Score for PE in Q2 suggests that while deal momentum persists, returns are not expected to significantly deviate from historical norms.

Venture capital, meanwhile, faces a more cautious outlook.

The PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor notes that Q1 2025 saw tempered expectations for VC liquidity and dealmaking due to market uncertainty, with Q2 marking a decade-low in VC transaction volume.

Despite this, larger check sizes have kept total capital invested above pre-pandemic levels.

Private debt, infrastructure, and natural resources also reflect neutral conditions.

Private debt benefits from consistent middle-market loan performance, with the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index reporting a 2.81% return in Q2 2023, suggesting stability that likely carried into 2025.

Infrastructure and natural resources, while sensitive to commodity and macroeconomic shifts, are similarly aligned with long-term averages, supported by steady investor interest in real assets.

Methodology:

The PitchBook Private Capital Return Barometers reportedly employ a sophisticated methodology to generate their nowcasts.

By analyzing six categories of indicators—macroeconomic, equity, credit/rates, venture capital, infrastructure, and commodities—the models produce a Barometer Score recalibrated to a 0-100 scale.

The nowcasts come in two forms: “Reported,” based on aggregated fund net asset values (NAVs), and “Desmoothed,” which adjusts for the understated volatility in private market returns.

The report’s ability to deliver estimates three months ahead of traditional benchmarks could be useful.

The neutral return environment suggests caution but also opportunity.

With private equity firms holding approximately $2 trillion in dry powder, as noted by Norton Rose Fulbright, mergers and acquisitions could accelerate if market conditions improve.

However, VC investors may need to focus on high-quality deals, given the sector’s subdued transaction volume.

The Barometers also highlight the value of tools like NextRound.ai, which leverages AI to provide fundraising analytics, helping founders navigate investor expectations.