DeFi Lending : Aave Protocol Devs to Introduce Hub and Spoke Architecture as Part of 2030 Roadmap

The decentralized finance landscape is evolving and Aave, a key part of the DeFi ecosystem, is focused on its upcoming Aave V4 upgrade.

Unveiled as a key milestone in Aave’s 2030 roadmap, Aave V4 introduces a Hub and Spoke architecture, potentially reshaping how DeFi lending operates. Aave V3, launched in March 2022, marked advancements in capital efficiency and risk management. It operates with independent markets across various blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum, each with its own isolated liquidity pool and distinct asset mix.

For example, assets supplied to the Ethereum Core market can only be borrowed within that market, creating a siloed structure.

While this isolation enhances security by compartmentalizing risk, it introduces friction.

Liquidity in one market cannot be used to meet borrowing demand in another, leading to fragmentation and inefficiencies when launching new markets with unique risk profiles or features.

Bootstrapping liquidity for each market is a cumbersome process, limiting scalability and flexibility.

Aave V4 addresses these limitations with its innovative Hub and Spoke architecture, designed to unify liquidity and enable specialized markets.

In this model, all assets on a given network are pooled into a central Liquidity Hub, which acts as the backbone of the protocol.

Unlike Aave V3, where users interact directly with specific markets, Aave V4 users engage through Spokes—modular gateways connected to the Liquidity Hub.

Each Spoke has its own rules and risk settings, allowing for tailored lending and borrowing functionalities optimized for specific assets, such as stablecoins, staked ETH derivatives, or real-world assets (RWAs) like tokenized treasuries.

The Liquidity Hub manages assets using a share-based system, ensuring efficient calculations and maintaining balance as interest accrues.

It enforces core accounting rules, such as ensuring borrowed assets never exceed supplied assets, and sets limits on how much liquidity each Spoke can access.

Spokes handle user interactions, manage collateral, integrate with price oracles, and include safety controls like pause functions.

This modularity allows for diverse use cases, such as E-Mode Spokes for correlated assets (e.g., stablecoins) with higher borrowing power or Isolation Mode Spokes for volatile assets with strict caps to contain risk.

The Hub and Spoke architecture brings several transformative benefits:

Liquidity and Capital Efficiency: By pooling assets into a single Liquidity Hub per network, Aave V4 eliminates the fragmentation seen in V3. This increases liquidity utilization, potentially boosting total value locked (TVL) by 30%, according to early simulations. Suppliers and borrowers benefit from better rates due to enhanced liquidity flow.

By pooling assets into a single Liquidity Hub per network, Aave V4 eliminates the fragmentation seen in V3. This increases liquidity utilization, potentially boosting total value locked (TVL) by 30%, according to early simulations. Suppliers and borrowers benefit from better rates due to enhanced liquidity flow. Modular Development: Developers can create custom Spokes to tap into the Liquidity Hub’s credit lines, fostering innovation in niche markets like NFT collateral loans or RWA-backed lending. This flexibility positions Aave V4 as a builder-friendly platform, akin to the “Ethereum of DeFi lending.”

Developers can create custom Spokes to tap into the Liquidity Hub’s credit lines, fostering innovation in niche markets like NFT collateral loans or RWA-backed lending. This flexibility positions Aave V4 as a builder-friendly platform, akin to the “Ethereum of DeFi lending.” Risk Management: Aave V4 introduces Risk Premiums, where borrowing rates reflect collateral quality. Users with high-quality collateral, like ETH, pay lower rates, while riskier assets incur higher premiums. This incentivizes safer collateral and balances risk across the ecosystem.

Aave V4 introduces Risk Premiums, where borrowing rates reflect collateral quality. Users with high-quality collateral, like ETH, pay lower rates, while riskier assets incur higher premiums. This incentivizes safer collateral and balances risk across the ecosystem. Cross-Chain Compatibility: The unified liquidity layer supports seamless cross-chain lending, reducing the complexity of V3’s multi-step processes. For instance, a user supplying USDC on Arbitrum can borrow ETH on Ethereum instantly, cutting transaction times by up to 50%.

The unified liquidity layer supports seamless cross-chain lending, reducing the complexity of V3’s multi-step processes. For instance, a user supplying USDC on Arbitrum can borrow ETH on Ethereum instantly, cutting transaction times by up to 50%. GHO Integration: Aave V4 deepens integration with its native stablecoin, GHO, introducing features like soft liquidation mechanisms and cross-chain enhancements, further optimizing debt positions.

Still in development, with a rollout planned by mid-2025, Aave V4 is expected to redefine DeFi lending.

Its Hub and Spoke architecture addresses V3’s scalability and fragmentation challenges, offering an efficient platform.

By enabling modular innovation, improving capital efficiency, and enhancing risk management, Aave V4 not only aims to strengthen Aave’s position as a DeFi enabler but also sets a new standard for decentralized finance.

As the ecosystem evolves, Aave V4’s ability to adapt to diverse financial scenarios—while maintaining security— potentially makes it a pivotal step toward a global, on-chain financial infrastructure.