iCapital and Apollo to Improve Access to Alternative Investments

iCapital, a global Fintech focused on enhancing the investing process, is expanding its partnership with Apollo by making a series of evergreen private markets solutions available to eligible investors.

As part of this collaboration, Apollo has listed “five Luxembourg-domiciled evergreen private markets products on iCapital Marketplace, accessing iCapital’s network of wealth managers.”

This move aims to provide wealth managers and their clients “with access to a menu of alternative investment solutions in a Luxembourg format and a set of educational tools and resources to support the diversification of client portfolios.”

Moreover, Apollo utilizes iCapital Marketplace to “facilitate reporting and investor lifecycle management for its evergreen structures.”

iCapital has expanded its product and platform solutions “for evergreen funds alongside significant growth of fundraising into these private fund structures.”

Evergreen funds are typically fully funded and “made available at investment minimums starting from $25,000 and offer opportunities for liquidity on a periodic basis.”

In a Luxembourg domiciled format, evergreen funds “can be accessed by specific jurisdictions around the world.”

This collaboration follows the recent announcement “on the launch of Apollo Allocation Pro, a portfolio construction tool powered by iCapital Architect and designed to help financial advisors integrate alternative investments, particularly private markets, into client portfolios.”

iCapital is a global firm, shaping the future of global investing “for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, and other industry participants.’

iCapital offers a “range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and Data Intelligence, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.”

With investment from alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides “access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients.”

Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports “compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.”

iCapital’s platform manages “the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, efficiency.”

Their solution(s) can be customized and offers “specific modules as needed.”

iCapital has $945 billion of assets serviced globally “on its platform, including $257 billion in alternative platform assets, $203 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $485 billion in client assets reported on, and serving over 3,000 wealth management firms and 114,000 active financial professionals.”

Headquartered in New York, iCapital operates globally “with 16 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto, and an R&D center in Lisbon.”

Apollo is a global alternative asset manager.

In their asset management business, they seek to “provide clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity.”

For more than three decades, their investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has reportedly served the “financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth.”

Through Athene, their retirement services business, they specialize ‘in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions.’

Their approach to investing ‘aligns their clients, businesses they invest in, their employees, and the communities they impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes.’

As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had $840 billion of assets under management.