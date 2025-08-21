UK’s Phoenix Group Announces Private Debt Investment in Australia

Phoenix Group, one of the UK’s long term savings and retirement businesses, announces a £75 million private debt investment with Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources (ECR) experts.

This deal reportedly marks Phoenix’s first private transaction with “an Australian counterparty, signaling the firm’s strategic expansion into the Australian and broader APAC markets.”

Worley’s strong market position, “diversified business model, and cash generation were key factors in Phoenix’s investment decision.”

Operating across 45 countries with “a balanced portfolio in ECR, the company demonstrates resilience and stability in its operations.”

The transaction, the first private deal for Phoenix with “an Australian counterparty, demonstrates Worley’s strong financial position and investment thesis for global capital partners, like Phoenix.”

Phoenix has been enhancing its “direct origination and execution platform in private debt, with 75% of executed transactions directly sourced, and £1.5bn directly executed in the last two years.”

H1 2025 has seen this trend accelerate, with “close to £800m directly originated and executed, representing more than 90% of Phoenix’s private credit allocation year to date.”

As noted in the update, Phoenix Group says that it is one of “the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with around £290 billion of assets under administration.”

As life expectancy continues to “increase and the pension landscape continues to shift, they offer customers a range of pensions, savings and life insurance products across our family of brands which include Standard Life, SunLife, Phoenix Life and ReAssure.”

They claim that their vision is to help even more people on their journey “to and through retirement, providing the right support at the right time.”

They claim to be a growing and sustainable business united by “a common purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.”

This drives everything they do and means “taking responsible and sustainable investment decisions and using our presence and voice to drive forward change for the better, for customers, colleagues, and wider community.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Worley is a global professional services company “of energy, chemicals and resources experts.”

With more than 45,000 employees in 45 countries, Worley partners with customers to “deliver projects and seek to create value over the life of their assets.”

Worley is bridging two worlds, moving towards “more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now.”

Worley Limited is headquartered in Australia and listed “on the Australian Securities Exchange.”