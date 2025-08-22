State Street Serves as Third-Party Custodian to Launch on J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that it has become the first third-party custodian to launch on J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service, marking a key milestone in the institutional adoption of blockchain-based debt securities.

This collaboration enables State Street to “offer custody services for debt securities that are issued, settled and serviced using blockchain technology, delivering an efficient client experience.”

The service is currently available “only in the U.S.”

This launch reflects a step forward in our digital strategy — where they reportedly “manage a digital wallet on-chain and lay the groundwork for interoperability across blockchain networks.”

This milestone was marked by the “purchase of a $100M commercial paper transaction with State Street Investment Management, the asset management business of State Street Corporation.”

The transaction demonstrates the Digital Debt Service’s ability “to modernize short-term debt markets by enabling precision-timed settlement, with T+0 settlement available as an option.”

As an onboarded custodian to J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service, State Street can now offer clients access to blockchain-based debt instruments while maintaining “the security and regulatory compliance standards expected from traditional custody services.”

The transaction also demonstrates the full integration of State Street’s capabilities across the investment lifecycle, “with State Street Investment Management serving as the front-office investor and State Street providing middle and back office functionality.”

State Street claims that it has been focused on being “at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption with a goal of providing clients an integrated business and operating model that supports the digital investment lifecycle.”

The integration with J.P. Morgan allows State Street to “offer clients seamless custody experience that incorporates blockchain-based debt instruments without altering their established servicing model,” including:

Precision-Timed Settlement: Settlement infrastructure enables precision and reliability with reduced counterparty risk

Settlement infrastructure enables precision and reliability with reduced counterparty risk Lifecycle Management: Smart contracts streamline payments, redemptions, and other corporate actions automatically

As noted in the update, State Street Corporation is one of the world’s providers of financial services “to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.”

With $49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in “more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.”