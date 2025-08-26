Asset Management Firms Submit Amendments for Spot XRP ETFs as Grayscale Files New S-1

On Friday, August 22, 2025, six asset management firms—Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree—submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In a parallel move, Grayscale filed a new S-1 registration for its Grayscale XRP Trust ETF, signaling a unified effort among various players to bring XRP-based investment products to market.

This flurry of filings underscores the momentum behind XRP and the broader cryptocurrency investment landscape as firms vie for SEC approval.

The synchronized submissions reflect a strategic push by these asset managers to capitalize on the increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

XRP, the native token of the Ripple network, has gained significant traction due to its potential for facilitating fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

The proposed ETFs aim to provide investors with direct exposure to XRP’s price movements without the complexities of managing digital wallets or navigating crypto exchanges.

By offering a regulated investment vehicle, these firms seek to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

The filings coincided with a dynamic day in financial markets, driven by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during his speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Powell hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming September meeting, a statement that ignited a rally across risk assets, including equities and cryptocurrencies.

The prospect of looser monetary policy boosted investor confidence, as lower interest rates typically encourage investment in high-growth assets like digital currencies.

On the same day, XRP experienced a significant price surge, climbing 10% to reach $3.10.

This rally followed a broader market upswing, with Ethereum stealing headlines by soaring past its previous high from November 2021 to set a new all-time peak above $4,887.

Although Ethereum later pulled back slightly, the breakout underscored the bullish sentiment sweeping through the crypto market.

XRP’s performance, in particular, likely bolstered the confidence of asset managers as they finalized their ETF submissions, anticipating heightened investor demand for crypto-linked products.

The coordinated filings suggest that these firms are preparing for a potential shift in the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrency ETFs.

While the agency has historically been cautious about approving spot crypto ETFs due to concerns over market volatility and investor protection, recent developments—such as the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024—have raised hopes for broader acceptance of digital asset investment vehicles.

The inclusion of players like Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree, both well-established in traditional finance, signals confidence in the long-term viability of XRP as an investable asset.

Grayscale’s filing for its XRP Trust ETF is particularly noteworthy.

As one of the largest digital asset managers, Grayscale has a track record of successfully launching crypto investment products, including its Bitcoin and Ethereum trusts.

The firm’s decision to pursue an XRP ETF further validates the token’s appeal to institutional investors.

Meanwhile, firms like Bitwise and 21Shares, known for their crypto-focused strategies, are leveraging their expertise to compete in what could become a lucrative market.

The timing of these filings is seemingly no coincidence.

Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole provided a macroeconomic tailwind, reinforcing the case for cryptocurrencies as somewhat of a hedge against traditional financial uncertainties.

As the SEC reviews these applications, the crypto industry is watching closely for signs of regulatory progress.

Approval of spot XRP ETFs could mark a pivotal moment, opening the door for greater mainstream adoption and potentially driving further price appreciation for XRP.

For now, investors and market observers await the SEC’s response, as these filings represent a progressive step toward integrating cryptocurrencies into the larger ecosystem of traditional finance.