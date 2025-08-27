Web3 Discusses Rate Cuts and Their Crypto Effect

Web3 discusses how rate cut signals and political pressures are shaping crypto flows, and what’s next for Bitcoin:

“Rate cuts and political pressure are creating two reinforcing forces for crypto right now: on one side, lower rates weaken the dollar and push capital toward alternative assets; on the other, politics, both domestic and international, are accelerating the conversation around financial sovereignty.

“Bitcoin is the intersection of those themes: it is a macro hedge when liquidity expands, and also a neutral settlement asset when geopolitics put pressure on traditional rails.

“Looking ahead, flows into Bitcoin will continue to be driven by this dual dynamic. If central banks stay on a path of easing, yield-seeking capital will rotate into Bitcoin-backed stablecoins, structured products, and BTC-native credit. At the same time, political signals from regulatory posture to global tensions will reinforce Bitcoin’s role as reserve collateral in crypto markets.

“So while the headlines focus on short-term moves, the structural story is that Bitcoin is shifting from a purely speculative asset into a base layer for liquidity and credit creation.”

– Sid Sridhar, Founder and CEO of BIMA Labs

“Typically, we will see bullish action anytime more freshly printed fiat hits the decks. To some extent, rate cuts are a prerequisite for the former. There’s a growing realization among world powers that an internet-based asset and money system, which is what bitcoin and crypto in essence always were and is, leads to novel decoupling of global fiat systems and the ‘traditional’ way money markets have worked since Bretton Woods.

“Bitcoin became too big to fail this year. The genie is out of the bottle. Even if the next administration is as psycho about bitcoin and crypto as the last one (mainly due to Warren), there’s now a massive, strategic US bitcoin reserve as the elephant in the room that will stomp anyone trying to get it out.

“There is only forward. There will, of course, be drawdowns and pumps for Bitcoin from here, but they will be continually less and less volatile. Therefore, the massive gains are not coming, but it’s a situation where you are likely to all but be guaranteed a 5-10x from here on a 10-year time scale, even relative to inflation on domestic fiat and purchasing power.”

– Dylan Dewdney, co-founder and CEO of Kuvi.ai, the platform pioneering Agentic Finance

“You can feel how rate cut chatter is bleeding into crypto flows, and capital that was sitting in treasuries is edging back toward BTC. Add in the political noise, with candidates trying to outdo each other on being ‘pro-crypto,’ and you get this weird mix of short-term speculation and long-term positioning.

“Bitcoin’s next leg probably depends less on hype and more on whether institutions feel safe enough to scale exposure. That’s where infrastructure matters. The smarter money isn’t just buying spot, it’s looking for lending rails and derivatives tied to tokenized assets, the kind of tools that make BTC feel less like a gamble and more like part of a portfolio.”

– Hedy Wang, CEO and co-founder, Block Street

“Rate cut signals are already shifting the risk calculus, and we’re seeing capital rotate back into digital assets faster than many expected. At the same time, political pressure is forcing crypto into the mainstream conversation, which adds another layer of momentum for Bitcoin specifically.

From my perspective, the next phase isn’t just about price appreciation; it’s about market depth and sophistication. Spot exposure alone won’t carry the space. What investors are demanding now are permissionless tools for margin trading and lending across any token, not just the majors. If that infrastructure continues to mature, Bitcoin becomes the gateway, but the real growth flows into the broader ecosystem built on top of it.”

– Sky, founder of LIKWID, empowering permissionless margin trading and lending for any token

“I would say that rate cut expectations have clearly reopened the risk window, and Bitcoin is quickly being framed as a macro hedge that policymakers can’t easily ignore anymore.

“Institutions want smarter, faster infrastructure that reduces friction. That’s where edge AI has a role to play. Processing closer to the source, enabling real-time risk checks or automated margin adjustments, that’s what will make crypto markets behave more like traditional ones. Bitcoin sets the stage, but intelligent infrastructure is what actually scales adoption.”

– Chris Anderson, CEO of ByteNova AI

“What we’re seeing right now is partly a function of profit-taking. After testing record territory in early August, some short-term investors and traders decided it was a good moment to lock in gains.

“That wave of profit-taking has put some pressure on prices in recent sessions. It doesn’t necessarily mean demand is weakening, but rather that the market is consolidating after a very strong rally.

“The summer period, combined with heightened geopolitical uncertainty, is also playing a role. Many traders are stepping back, adopting a wait-and-see approach as risk appetite for speculative assets such as Bitcoin has diminished somewhat. This is typical in periods of global tension — whether it’s tariffs, monetary policy shifts, or political headlines, investors tend to trim exposure to volatile assets.

“That said, Bitcoin has proven time and again that momentum can return very quickly. If we see renewed institutional inflows or a shift in macro sentiment — for example, central banks cutting rates more aggressively, especially the U.S. — Bitcoin could just as easily climb back above $124,000.

“The threat to the Federal Reserve’s independence is a major concern for global investors. President Trump has openly criticized Chair Jerome Powell in the last few months, pushing for deeper rate cuts and even floating the idea of replacing him before his term ends next year. That level of political interference is highly unusual for the Fed, and it unsettles traditional markets.

“For cryptocurrencies, however, it is likely the opposite. It could reinforce Bitcoin’s original appeal as an independent, non-sovereign asset that operates outside the influence of any government or central bank. The more investors see political agendas shaping central bank policy, the more they are reminded of Bitcoin’s role as an asset beyond political manipulation.

“In that sense, threats to Fed independence could actually increase Bitcoin’s credibility as a hedge, especially for those seeking protection against policy-driven volatility in the dollar. Still, it’s important to note that a change in Fed leadership could reshape market momentum. A new Fed chair more aligned with Trump’s push for lower rates could weaken the U.S. dollar further, which might boost Bitcoin in the short run.

“Bitcoin has increasingly been traded like a high-beta asset tied to global liquidity conditions. When expectations for Fed rate cuts rise, risk appetite tends to improve, and Bitcoin often benefits as investors search for yield and speculative opportunities. Conversely, if Powell signals a slower path to easing at Jackson Hole, markets could reprice aggressively, tightening financial conditions and putting pressure on crypto prices in the near term.

“While Bitcoin is often framed as ‘digital gold,’ its short-term performance is still highly sensitive to liquidity cycles. Traders need to recognize that Fed policy directly shapes dollar liquidity, and by extension, influences the flows into and out of Bitcoin.

“If the Fed looks more cautious on rate cuts, we could see reduced momentum in the crypto space through the fall. But there’s a second layer here — beyond just liquidity. The symbolism of Jackson Hole matters. This is where Powell sets the tone for policy direction, and any hint that rate cuts are still firmly on the table could restore confidence in the crypto rally.

“On the flip side, if the Fed appears hesitant because of tariff-driven inflation concerns, Bitcoin could remain trapped in consolidation until a clearer macro catalyst emerges. In the next quarter, Bitcoin’s path will be closely tied to Fed expectations.”

– Carolane de Palmas, market analyst at Activtrades