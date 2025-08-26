Solana, GENIUS Act & More: Web3 Discusses Crypto News

Web3 also opined on crypto treasuries, the GENIUS Act, Stablecoins and Solana

Newer tokens risk damaging corporate crypto treasuries

“Top few assets in crypto that have been around for years and their ecosystems have kept evolving have the depth and history to handle treasuries – for example, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, XRP, Stellar, and similar. The problem is mid-tier tokens launching treasury programs when they’re barely a few months old, with questionable traction.”

“People in crypto have ADHD; they feel that a year is an eternity. In finance, even a decade can be a short period. Treasuries should be reserved for ecosystems that have proven themselves over time and continue to grow.”

“A disciplined, long-term approach is the difference between sustainable growth and a blow-up. Ethereum is not just another Bitcoin; it’s a gas currency for a massive on-chain smart contract economy, some say the world computer. Bitcoin is also a gas currency, but the number of transactions per day is lower – 1.5M for Ethereum and 0.5M for Bitcoin, roughly (Ycharts data).”

“Right now, everyone’s piling into ETH treasuries, and there’s a point where it can overheat; too much concentration in circulating supply can backfire. Treasury strategies should be tied to maturity, supply dynamics, and proven ecosystem resilience, not hype cycles or short-term trends.”

– Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of RedStone

GENIUS Act and stablecoins

“Stablecoins won’t displace banks overnight. The GENIUS Act is a starter gun for banking innovation. It will push deposits on-chain, modernize settlement, and open the door to tokenized real-world assets in regulated credit markets.”

“GENIUS isn’t just about yield or DeFi. It’s also about payments with the intention of keeping the dollar at the center of global settlement. Lose payments and you lose reserve-currency status, and Congress knows it.”

“Fears of banks being displaced are misplaced. GENIUS forces banks to adapt, not vanish; and history shows that when incumbents modernize, they usually come back stronger.”

– Shehram Khattak, general counsel, Trust Wallet

Solana

Yes, I am bullish on Solana. This is not just about price but about the overall ecosystem. Solana has become one of the best places for developers and users, because it combines speed, low cost, and accessibility. It brings together companies, applications, and users in a way that feels complete, with world-class apps that deliver real utility.”

“The ecosystem provides a full set of platforms to meet user needs, from infrastructure to consumer-facing experiences. What’s important is that Solana is where much of the activity will concentrate in the coming years, and that momentum makes it stand out as one of the strongest ecosystems in crypto.”

– Meow, founder, Jupiter