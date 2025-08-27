Gemini to Expand European Operations, Unveils XRP focused Credit Card, Supports Stablecoin RLUSD Access

Digital assets firm Gemini announced a series of updates that signal its growing influence in the global crypto market.

On August 25, 2025, the company launched the XRP Edition of its Gemini Credit Card in partnership with Ripple, expanded the availability of Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin (RLUSD) for U.S. customers, secured a MiCA license in Malta to bolster its European presence, and confirmed its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq, with trading expected to commence in September 2025.

These developments underscore Gemini’s commitment to bridging traditional finance with the evolving ecosystem of digital assets.

The XRP Edition of the Gemini Credit Card, issued by WebBank and backed by Mastercard, introduces a rewards structure designed to appeal to crypto investors.

Cardholders can earn up to 4% back in XRP on gas, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and rideshare purchases among other incentives.

Additionally, Gemini has partnered with select merchants to offer up to 10% back on qualifying purchases, enhancing the card’s appeal.

With no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, and the flexibility to alternate between XRP and over 50 other cryptocurrencies for rewards, the card positions itself as a practical tool for integrating crypto into everyday spending.

This initiative follows a historical analysis showing that Gemini Credit Card users who held XRP rewards for at least one year saw a remarkable 453% increase in USD value as of July 27, 2025.

In tandem with the credit card launch, Gemini has expanded access to RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, which has grown to a market cap exceeding $640 million since its debut.

Now available as an optional base currency for all spot trading pairs on Gemini’s U.S. platform, RLUSD streamlines trading by eliminating extra conversion steps and fees.

This move enhances the stablecoin’s utility for traders seeking efficient and cost-effective transactions, solidifying Gemini’s partnership with Ripple and its commitment to supporting blockchain solutions like the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The XRPL, known for its speed and low-cost transactions, continues to gain traction globally, with institutions such as abrdn, Braza Bank, and Société Générale–Forge adopting it for payments and cross-border settlements.

Beyond its product innovations, Gemini has secured a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license in Malta, a significant milestone in its European expansion strategy.

The MiCA framework, a comprehensive regulatory standard for crypto activities in the European Union, positions Gemini as a compliant and trusted player in the region.

This license enhances the exchange’s ability to serve European customers, offering them access to its robust suite of crypto products and services while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.

The move reflects Gemini’s proactive approach to navigating the complex global regulatory landscape, ensuring it remains competitive in one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets.

Adding to its momentum, Gemini has confirmed its upcoming IPO on Nasdaq, with trading set to begin in September 2025.

Backed by a $150 million credit line from Ripple, the exchange is poised to strengthen its financial foundation and expand its market presence.

The IPO, coupled with the credit card launch and RLUSD integration, signals Gemini’s aim to enable mainstream crypto adoption.

Posts on social media have highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding these developments, with users noting the strategic timing of Gemini’s partnership with Ripple and its push for global accessibility.

These initiatives collectively position Gemini as an active participant in the crypto space, blending various financial products with regulatory compliance and strategic growth.

As the crypto market continues to mature, Gemini’s efforts to integrate XRP and RLUSD into everyday finance, expand into Europe, and go public underscore its vision of a future where digital assets are woven into the traditional financial system.