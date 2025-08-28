Fintech Plaform iCapital and Pantheon Aim to Broaden Access to Evergreen Funds

iCapital, the global fintech claiming it is shaping the future of investing, announced it extended its partnership with Pantheon, a private markets investor, to further enhance investor access to evergreen funds to include the Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries strategies.

iCapital and Pantheon’s initial partnership, established in October 2017, has expanded from “providing feeders to closed-ended funds in the US to enhance private wealth’s engagement to Pantheon’s evergreen offerings globally, including Pantheon’s first open-ended, private equity offering outside of the US.”

The significance of this partnership is demonstrated by its “expansion to include the Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries strategies, evergreen funds, providing investors with simplified entry to a diversified credit portfolio.”

Through its complete suite of technology and “structuring capabilities, iCapital will deliver enhanced reach to the Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries strategies across the UK, Switzerland, Middle East, Latin America and Asia.”

This partnership is underpinned by iCapital’s ability to design tailored investment solutions—whether “through feeder structures or direct access— to seamlessly support investors throughout the lifecycle and connect globally with distributors and third-party platforms.”

As covered, iCapital is a global firm, claiming that it is “shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, and other industry participants.”

iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of “non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and Data Intelligence, designed to help drive better outcomes3 for all participants in the ecosystem.”

With strategic investment from alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides “access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients.”

Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports “compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.”

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the “lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency.”

iCapital has $945 billion of assets serviced globally “on its platform, including $257 billion in alternative platform assets, $203 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $485 billion in client assets reported on, and serving over 3,000 wealth management firms and 114,000 active financial professionals.”

Headquartered in New York, iCapital operates globally “with 16 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto, and an R&D center in Lisbon.”

As noted in the update, Pantheon has been at the forefront “of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, private credit, and real assets.”

They have partnered with various clients, “including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $71bn in discretionary assets under management (as of December 31, 2024).”

Leveraging their experience and team of professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, they claim to invest “with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.”