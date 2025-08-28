Digital Bank Revolut Explores Strategic Expansion Options in the US Market

Digital bank Revolut is actively considering strategies to accelerate its growth in the United States, a market critical to its global expansion plans.

According to sources familiar with the matter and cited by Bloomberg, the company is exploring the possibility of acquiring a US-based lender to strengthen its foothold.

To navigate this potential move, Revolut is contemplating engaging investment bankers to advise on the acquisition process.

However, the fintech is also weighing an alternative path: applying for its own US banking license.

This dual approach underscores Revolut’s strategic flexibility as it seeks to expand its offerings and compete with established players in the American financial sector.

The decision to pursue an acquisition or a banking license comes as Revolut aims to deepen its presence in the US, where it has been steadily building its customer base since entering the market in 2020.

Acquiring an existing lender could provide Revolut with an established infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and a ready-made customer portfolio, potentially accelerating its market penetration.

Such a move would align with the company’s history of expansion strategies, having grown rapidly across Europe and other regions by offering a wide range of financial services through its app, including payments, trading, and cryptocurrency services.

However, acquiring a bank is not without challenges.

The US banking sector is heavily regulated, and any acquisition would require navigating complex compliance requirements and securing approval from regulators such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Additionally, integrating an acquired institution into Revolut’s technology-driven, customer-centric model could present operational hurdles.

These complexities may be prompting Revolut to consider the alternative of obtaining its own banking license, which would allow the company to operate as a full-fledged bank in the US without relying on third-party partnerships.

A banking license would enable Revolut to offer a broader suite of financial products, such as loans and deposit accounts, directly to US consumers.

This move would align with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a one-stop financial platform.

However, obtaining a banking license is a time-intensive process, often taking years, and requires significant investment in compliance and infrastructure.

Revolut’s leadership appears to be carefully evaluating the trade-offs between the speed of an acquisition and the autonomy of building its own banking operations from the ground up.

In the near term, Revolut is preparing to roll out savings products for US consumers in the coming weeks, a move that signals its commitment to expanding its product portfolio regardless of the acquisition or licensing decision.

These savings products are expected to appeal to cost-conscious consumers seeking competitive returns in a high-interest-rate environment.

By introducing such offerings, Revolut aims to capture a larger share of the US retail banking market, where digital-first solutions are gaining traction among younger, tech-savvy customers.

Revolut’s exploration of these strategic options reflects the broader trend of fintech companies seeking to disrupt traditional banking models.

With millions of customers globally and a valuation of around $65 billion, Revolut is positioned to make a significant impact in the US.

However, competition in the American market is intense, with rivals like Chime, SoFi, and traditional banks vying for market share.

Whether through an acquisition or a banking license, Revolut’s next steps will be critical in determining its ability to stand out in this crowded landscape.

An acquisition could reshape the competitive dynamics of the US banking sector, while a banking license would signal Revolut’s long-term commitment to operating independently in one of the world’s largest financial markets.

For now, the company’s immediate focus on launching savings products suggests it is moving to capitalize on current market opportunities while keeping its strategic options open.