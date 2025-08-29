CredMont Launches User-Controlled Credit DAO

CredMont has officially launched as the first user-owned credit card DataDAO, built on the Vana Network. With more than 12,000 users at inception, CredMont is pioneering the creation of a collectively owned dataset of credit card transactions — long regarded as one of the most valuable and predictive categories of financial data.

Today, financial data remains fragmented. Banks only see their own customers, payment networks track transaction flows, and aggregators offer partial snapshots. Structural barriers, from antitrust concerns to competitive rivalries, prevent consolidation. By sourcing data directly from individuals, CredMont hopes to build a comprehensive, privacy-preserved dataset governed and owned by its contributors.

“Vana’s mission is to unlock the world’s most valuable datasets through user ownership and collective governance. CredMont is proof that user-owned data can rival, and one day surpass, datasets held by traditional institutions,” said Art Abal, managing director of the Vana Foundation.

The launch of CredMont supports Vana’s strategy to incubate high-value DataDAOs in consumer spending, social data, and robotics. CredMont now joins the ranks of Vana’s other strategic DataDAOs, including Unwrapped (Spotify listening data), Barbarika (robotics teleoperation data), and dFusion (Telegram data). Together with many other projects, these collectives have already contributed more than 12 million datapoints from more than one million users worldwide to the Vana network.

CredMont was one of several DataDAOs that participated in Vana’s recent closed-door founder intensive in Abu Dhabi, attended by close advisors, Hub71, and other strategic partners. Additional incubations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Vana Foundation is pioneering a new model for digital data ownership through a decentralized network that gives individuals full control over their personal information. Using secure, transparent protocols, Vana empowers users to share and earn from their data, without sacrificing privacy or autonomy. This open ecosystem supports developers and communities in building AI technologies grounded in user rights, ethical innovation, and collective benefit.