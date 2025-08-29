Green Dot Joins Workday Partner Program, Offers Improved EWA Access

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), along with its wage and disbursements division, rapid!has joined the Workday Partner Program. Through this partnership, Green Dot will deliver payroll and payment solutions, like earned wage access (EWA) that are designed to help streamline operations, improve employee retention and promote financial wellness for Workday customers.

As a Built on Workday and Innovation Connect Partner, Green Dot provides integrations between Workday Payroll, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Absence, and rapid!’s PayCard, OnDemand Earned Wage Access, and Disbursements solutions. Through this partnership, joint Workday and Green Dot customers can access rapid!’s platform, which empowers employees with early access to earned wages and greater financial flexibility.

“Employees today expect agile, tech-forward solutions from their employers and seamless access to their earned wages,” said Crystal Bryant-Minter, general manager and senior vice president of wage and corporate disbursement at Green Dot. “We are thrilled to partner with Workday to help deliver a smooth experience for businesses and employees alike, pairing Workday’s powerful solutions with rapid!’s payment capabilities to empower employees with simple, smart and secure access to earned wages.”

As a Workday partner, Green Dot will help businesses:

Integrate its Built on Workday application to deliver on-demand pay solutions;

Enable real-time access to earned wages, enhancing financial wellness and reducing turnover and absenteeism;

Replace slow, expensive and outdated payroll methods with affordable, secure digital payment options; and

Offer a holistic platform for all payout needs, including W-2, 1099, tips, missed pay, termination pay and bonus corrections.

Trusted by more than 7,000 businesses, rapid! delivers modern, compliant payroll and disbursement solutions tailored to today’s diverse and dynamic workforce. Powered by Green Dot’s proprietary money movement technology and banking infrastructure, rapid! enables real-time disbursements to any account in the U.S., streamlining operations and elevating employee satisfaction.

Earned Wage Access (EWA) is reshaping financial wellness by giving employees greater control over when they get paid, aligning income with real-life expense cycles. A recent national survey of EWA users underscores its growing importance: