Ant International, Standard Chartered, Look to Swift for Bank-to-Wallet Payment Solution

Supported by Swift’s infrastructure, Ant International, a global Fintech provider, and Standard Chartered Bank have launched live production trials for a bank-to-wallet payment solution using the ISO 20022 financial messaging standards.

Through Alipay+, the global wallet gateway service under Ant International, the first transactions were completed successfully between a Standard Chartered Bank customer account and a partner e-wallet.

Through simplifying global money transfers, the solution leverages the Swift network of more than 11,500 financial institutions in 200-plus countries and territories to connect to 1.7 billion user accounts on the 36 global digital wallets in the Alipay+ ecosystem, especially across fast-growing Asian markets.

Michael Spiegel, global head of transaction banking for Standard Chartered, said, “We are pleased to be the bank of choice to conceptualize, test and deliver this innovation. It is a testament to the versatility of our banking platform and our strategic relationship with both Swift and Ant International. We will continue to push the boundaries of finance to shape the future of our industry, securely and in compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Kevin Wong, chief executive for Asia Pacific at Swift, added, “In a world of fast-moving innovation with a growing number of ways to move value, consumers and businesses expect more choice and optionality in their international payments experience. Swift is at the forefront of providing a best-in-class experience with greater flexibility and choice. This collaboration with Ant International and Standard Chartered reflects that strategic commitment to faster, frictionless payments across multiple networks. “