Gemini Offers Ethereum and Solana Staking Services to UK Consumers

Digital assets firm Gemini, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has launched staking services for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), enabling UK customers to earn passive income through its platform.

Announced recently, this development removes previous barriers, making staking accessible to all users regardless of their investment size.

The initiative aligns with Gemini’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in the UK, following the opening of its first permanent office in London.

This expansion reflects a growing trend in the crypto industry toward regulated, user-friendly services that cater to both novice and seasoned investors.

Previously, UK users could only participate in Gemini’s Staking Pro service, which required a minimum of 32 ETH—roughly $80,000 at current prices.

This high entry point excluded many retail investors.

Now, Gemini Staking allows users to stake any amount of ETH or SOL, democratizing access to proof-of-stake (PoS) networks.

Staking is a core component of PoS blockchains, where users lock up their crypto to validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards in return.

Gemini’s new offering provides up to 6% annual percentage rate (APR) for SOL and a variable rate for ETH, with rewards accruing daily and trackable via the Gemini app.

A 25% fee is deducted from rewards to cover gas costs and operational expenses, ensuring transparency for users.

The process is designed for simplicity.

Users can navigate to the “Stake” tab on Gemini’s app or website, select ETH or SOL, and choose to stake existing holdings or purchase additional tokens through one-time or recurring buys.

This streamlined approach, combined with institutional-grade security measures like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, eliminates the need for users to manage private keys, reducing technical complexity and risk.

However, Gemini emphasizes that staking carries risks, including potential losses from validator slashing or protocol failures, and is not covered by the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Gemini’s staking launch follows its recent acquisition of a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license from the Malta Financial Services Authority, signaling its commitment to regulatory compliance and European expansion.

The UK’s regulatory landscape has also shifted favorably, with the Treasury clarifying earlier in 2025 that staking is viewed as infrastructure rather than an investment scheme, paving the way for exchanges like Gemini to focus on improved product development.

This move positions Gemini somewhat competitively against platforms like Coinbase and Kraken, as exchanges vie for retail customers with attractive yield rates and accessible staking solutions. However, it’s worth noting that Coinbase and Kraken (especially) have better staking services when compared to Gemini at this point.

Gemini’s announcement comes amid other notable developments in the crypto space.

In a blog post, Gemini noted that the U.S. Commerce Department is releasing GDP data on blockchains like Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar, marking a historic step toward transparency in economic reporting.

This initiative underscores blockchain’s growing role in mainstream applications.

Meanwhile, Hut 8, a major Bitcoin mining firm, has expanded its mining capacity, reinforcing the industry’s focus on scalability.

Additionally, Bitwise’s filing for a Chainlink ETF highlights increasing interest in tokenized assets, further bridging traditional finance and crypto.

In another update, Gemini mentioned that the SEC Chair’s declaration of a “new day for the crypto industry” came amid hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about potential rate cuts.

These signals suggest a more favorable regulatory and economic environment, potentially boosting investor confidence and crypto adoption.

Gemini’s staking expansion in the UK reflects a broader shift toward accessible, regulated crypto products.

By lowering barriers and emphasizing security, Gemini is positioned to attract a diverse user base.

As the crypto market evolves, staking could become a key part of the revenue / business model for exchanges, with Gemini’s move setting somewhat of precedent for retail-focused products.