Digital Assets Platform OKX to Expand European Operations and Improve Security Measures

OKX, a global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain technology company, announced updates that align with its commitment to expanding access to digital assets and enhancing security for its users.

The first announcement from OKX highlights the launch of OKX Wallet and onchain services across Europe, while the second details a collaborative effort to freeze $47 million in USDT linked to a sophisticated pig butchering scam.

These developments reflect OKX’s ongoing mission to provide secure, accessible crypto solutions worldwide.

On August 29, 2025, OKX announced the availability of its OKX Wallet and onchain services across the European Economic Area (EEA), marking a pivotal step in bringing decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to people in 28 countries.

The OKX Wallet, described as “Europe’s New Money App,” offers a user-friendly, secure, and feature-rich platform for managing digital assets.

Unlike traditional wallets, it integrates self-custody with advanced tools, enabling seamless access to thousands of decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and yield-generating opportunities across 140+ blockchains.

The wallet’s standout features include deep liquidity, smart trading tools, and onchain rewards through its Boost platform, which supports lending, borrowing, and staking.

Tools like Signal, Alpha Radar, and Insights Hub empower users to track whale activity, monitor market trends, and discover new tokens and dApps.

By supporting both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM networks, the OKX Wallet eliminates the need for multiple wallets, simplifying the user experience.

This launch aligns with OKX’s vision since 2021 to make the future of money accessible to all, offering a secure gateway to Web3 with industry-leading protection.

The wallet is available on iOS, Android, web, and browser extensions, ensuring broad accessibility.

This expansion follows OKX’s achievement as one of the first crypto exchanges to secure a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

By passporting this license across the EEA, OKX now offers fully regulated, localized crypto services with local payment methods and currency options, reinforcing its compliance with stringent EU regulations.

This move streamlines operations, as OKX has consolidated its European hub under OKCoin Europe, deregistering its French entity to operate under a unified MiCA framework.

In a parallel announcement, OKX reaffirmed its commitment to security by collaborating with industry leaders and a law enforcement agency to freeze $47 million in USDT tied to a pig butchering scam—a type of fraud where criminals build trust with victims before defrauding them.

This action highlights OKX’s proactive stance in safeguarding its users and the broader crypto ecosystem.

The platform’s security measures include bank-level SSL encryption, cold storage technology, and regular proof-of-reserves audits, ensuring a 1:1 reserve ratio for customer assets.

OKX also employs two-factor authentication (2FA), withdrawal safelists, and anti-phishing codes to enhance user protection.

Despite these efforts, OKX acknowledges the evolving nature of cyber threats.

A previous security breach prompted the platform to implement further enhancements, demonstrating its responsiveness to vulnerabilities.

OKX’s transparency in releasing proof-of-reserves reports and its insurance fund to cover potential losses further bolster user confidence.

These measures position OKX as a leader in setting standards for growth in the crypto industry.

OKX’s dual focus on expanding its European presence and strengthening security underscores its role as a player in the global crypto market.

With (a reported) over 50 million users across 160 countries, the platform continues to innovate, offering tools like the OKX Wallet, advanced trading options, and DeFi integrations.

Its regulatory compliance, evidenced by licenses in the EU, UAE, Singapore, and Australia, ensures a reliable trading environment.

As OKX navigates global regulations and cyber threats, its commitment to transparency and improving user experience supports its position as a key part of the Web3 ecosystem.