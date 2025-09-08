BNPL Fintech Affirm Shares Insights on Challenges Associated with Credit Card Rewards

BNPL Fintech Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has shared key insights from Vishal Kapoor, who has provided some perspective on the challenges associated with credit card rewards.

In a blog post, Vishal Kapoor of Affirm poses the following question: Are points you might redeem someday worth more than savings you can use today?

This perspective sheds light on the often-overhyped world of credit card rewards, urging consumers to rethink their financial priorities.

Credit card companies have long marketed their rewards programs as a golden ticket to luxurious perks—free flights, hotel upgrades, airport lounge access, or cashback, all for simply swiping a card.

The promise is somewhat appealing: spend your way to a dream vacation or pocket extra cash without lifting a finger.

However, Kapoor argues that this narrative is misleading for most consumers, as the system is designed to benefit only a select few while leaving the majority chasing an elusive payoff.

For the average person, credit card rewards rarely deliver the value they promise.

The fine print—complex point systems, redemption restrictions, and expiration dates—creates a maze that’s difficult to navigate.

Unless you’re a frequent traveler or a high spender with the time and resources to optimize rewards, the effort often outweighs the benefits.

Kapoor points out that most consumers lack the budget or inclination to treat rewards like a part-time job, yet the system is structured to reward those who do.

This leaves everyday cardholders with points that may never materialize into meaningful savings.

Affirm’s perspective highlights a broader issue: the rewards game is stacked against the average user.

Data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows that only about 20% of credit card users consistently redeem their rewards for significant value, often because they carry balances and incur interest that outweighs any benefits.

For those who don’t pay off their balances monthly, high interest rates—often exceeding 20%—can quickly erase the value of rewards.

A 2% cashback reward is meaningless if you’re paying 20% interest on a lingering balance.

Kapoor’s critique aligns with Affirm’s mission to offer transparent, consumer-friendly financial solutions.

Unlike traditional credit cards, BNPL services like Affirm focus on straightforward terms—fixed payments, no hidden fees, and no compounding interest.

This approach appeals to consumers who prioritize immediate savings and predictability over speculative rewards.

Kapoor suggests that the instant gratification of savings you can use today—whether through lower costs or flexible payment plans—holds more value than the uncertain promise of future perks.

The timing of Affirm’s commentary is seemingly strategic.

As inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, consumers are increasingly skeptical of financial products that overpromise and underdeliver.

A 2024 survey by J.D. Power found that 60% of credit card users felt rewards programs were less valuable than advertised, citing restrictive redemption options and diminishing point values.

Meanwhile, BNPL platforms have gained traction, with Affirm reporting a 40% year-over-year increase in active users as of mid-2025, seemingly reflecting a shift toward more immediate, tangible financial solutions.

Affirm’s stance isn’t just a critique of credit card rewards; it’s a call to action for consumers to prioritize financial clarity.

Kapoor emphasizes that the average person shouldn’t need to strategize like a points hacker to make their spending work for them.

Instead, they should seek tools that offer real, upfront value.

Affirm’s BNPL model, for instance, allows users to split purchases into manageable payments, often with 0% interest for qualifying transactions, providing savings that don’t require a calculator or a loyalty program.

Ultimately, Affirm’s update challenges the status quo of consumer finance.

Credit card rewards may dangle the carrot of “free” perks, but for most, it’s a mirage.

Kapoor’s insight encourages a shift toward financial products that deliver immediate, transparent benefits—savings you can feel today, not points you might redeem someday.

As consumers navigate an increasingly complex financial ecosystem, Affirm’s message is seemingly clear: prioritize what’s real over what’s promised.