BluWhale’s Whale Score Targets Gen Z Credit Builders

Bluwhale, a decentralized intelligence network powering AI agents across blockchains, has launched a digital financial health dashboard aimed at Gen Z navigating a hybrid world of digital assets and traditional finance. Whale Score combines and analyzes crypto, stablecoins, staking income, digital assets, cash, and traditional investments in real time.

The app lets users track, benchmark, and gamify their financial standing, while AI agents deliver personalized products and services—all without manual input.

More than 70% of Gen Z is taking action to improve their financial health digitally, according to a new Bank of America survey. While half of Gen Z owns crypto, these digital assets are invisible to the credit world, leaving many rejected for loans, mortgages, and other products. Bluwhale’s app addresses this gap, designed for a digital-native generation that values both financial literacy and financial social status.

It combines digital asset transparency with AI-powered analytics to deliver a dynamic financial health score, reflecting the broader trend among younger users who view wealth not just as an asset, but as a social signal often called “flexing.” Whether it’s meme coin profits or a new digital asset purchase, financial achievements have become social signals.

Bluwhale aggregates real-time data from wallets, bank accounts and credit cards while encouraging large financial institutions and Web3 enterprises to meet Gen Z’s digital expectations. Currently live with more than 3.5 million users and growing by 300,000 per month, the Whale Score can initially be used on a freemium plan with subscription tiers starting at $9.99 per month.

“Gen Z isn’t just participating in the digital economy—they’re defining what financial opportunities need to look like,” said Han Jin, CEO and founder of Bluwhale. “We wanted to build an app that not only reflects their financial reality on- and offline, but actually guides them toward financial freedom, all in the background using AI agents.”

Most financial tools—from budgeting apps to robo-advisors—ignore the on-chain side of wealth, but now Bluwhale bridges Web2 and Web3, creating a unified dashboard that connects bank accounts, stablecoins, crypto wallets, staking activity, and DeFi flows. Whale Score (0–1000) automatically unifies traditional banking data and crypto activity into a gamified financial health dashboard while AI agents manage assets in the background. The system produces a real-time, percentile-ranked financial health score that measures physical health, so consumers can compare their performance with their peers.

“If you’re a 20-year-old who’s made 5X on a meme coin and you’re in the top 10% of your cohort, our AI agents will guide you on how to set up for long-term continued financial success,” said Jin.

The launch comes amid a generational shift in how financial success is perceived and communicated. From TikTok side hustle breakdowns to Reddit investment threads, Gen Z increasingly frames financial growth as part of their public identity. Bluwhale’s score enables this “flex”—but anchors it in verified, on-chain data rather than speculation.