DeFi Oracle Network RedStone Acquires Credit Rating Firm Credora

RedStone, a DeFi oracle network, has acquired Credora, an on-chain credit rating platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P, and Hashkey. The transaction is subject to customary approvals.

Operating under the new brand Credora by RedStone, the combined platform introduces an oracle-powered risk rating framework for assets and yield strategies, providing DeFi protocols with real-time pricing and risk data. Data shows that the growth of rated DeFi strategies (i.e., Morpho Vaults) outpaces unrated strategies by as much as 25%.

DeFi lacks a standardized method to measure and communicate protocol risk. Traditional rating agencies have been slow to assess decentralized systems, and their adopted conventional models conservatively characterize risks. Credora was purpose-built for crypto markets, assessing collateral assets, governance, market parameters, liquidity, and volatility. Integrating these risk metrics alongside RedStone’s oracle feeds enables DeFi protocols to benefit from the highest data security — RedStone has had zero historical mispricing events — when accessing an expanded set of data-backed risk analysis.

“This acquisition allows RedStone to expand services for DeFi protocols and users. Today, Credora is the leading DeFi ratings provider, widely used in Morpho and poised to expand across the broader lending ecosystem,” said Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of RedStone who called the acquisition a foundational step towards making DeFi safer and ready for institutional scale.

Today, there are more than 200 stablecoins, thousands of lending markets, and countless cross-chain interactions, making risk far more complex and harder to navigate. Unlike legacy ratings agencies, which apply models built specifically for corporate or sovereign debt, Credora’s methodology is designed for the mechanics of DeFi, powered by a consensus ratings protocol capable of digesting the dynamic nature of collateral quality, liquidity, governance structures, and cross-chain exposures. RedStone’s data will serve as foundational inputs into creating a risk standard purpose-built for crypto markets, ensuring the highest degree of transparency and reliability.

Credora co-founders, Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke, join RedStone as strategic advisors.

“We’ve always believed that risk transparency is the cornerstone of sustainable DeFi,” said Vaidya. “Joining forces with RedStone allows us to scale this mission globally, and is a natural fit for us to be able to build a more robust and usable DeFi for institutions and individuals alike.”

With Credora integrated into RedStone, on-chain markets gain real-time prices and real-time risk. This alignment enables lending protocols to fine-tune parameters dynamically, rather than relying on static assumptions. Institutions gain clarity through standardized ratings tailored for decentralized systems, and the broader ecosystem benefits from a safer foundation where risk management is integrated directly into market infrastructure.

The transition to Credora by Redstone is underway. Ratings will be re-launched and made publicly available, ensuring continuity for existing users and partners. Future releases will include API integrations into RedStone feeds, instantly distributing risk scores across the dozens of protocols already powered by RedStone oracles, supporting functionality, and a more risk-aware ecosystem.