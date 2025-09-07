Spinwheel Secures Citi Ventures Investment For Agentic AI Credit Data and Payments Platform

Spinwheel, an agentic AI-powered credit data and payments platform, has received a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will support Spinwheel’s continued go-to-market growth, expand its agentic AI platform, and build out its data sets and product offerings. In addition, Citi Ventures will advise Spinwheel on product use cases.

This investment follows Spinwheel’s $30 million Series A round announced in June. Citi Ventures joins F-Prime, QED Investors, Foundation Capital, Core Innovation Capital and Fika Ventures in backing Spinwheel.

Households in the United States collectively owe more than $18 trillion, up nearly 30% from 2020, with mortgages accounting for more than 70%. Other common liabilities include credit cards, auto loans and student loans. As consumers accumulate debt, it gets harder to manage and keep up. Nearly 12% of people in the United States with credit card debt are delinquent, up from about 6% in 2014.

“Spinwheel is rewiring how real-time credit data can be combined with payments infrastructure to manage consumer credit, and this aligns closely with Citi Ventures’ vision for the future of finance,” said Arvind Purushotham, head of Citi Ventures. “We assessed the credit data landscape as part of our due diligence, and Spinwheel’s innovative platform is a leader in how U.S. consumer credit information is accessed and managed. As a strategic investor on behalf of Citi, we are excited to support Spinwheel’s strategy and look forward to working with them to help shape the future of consumer credit.”

Spinwheel partners with lenders, marketplaces, personal financial management platforms, and other financial companies to provide real-time, verified consumer credit data to process payments as part of their clients’ existing workflow and operations via APIs. The company’s proprietary, credential-less technology requires only two data fields – phone number and date of birth – streamlining and simplifying user actions and delivering a more complete consumer credit profile.

The real-time consumer credit data and payments platform currently supports more than 15 million users and 165 million connected credit and liability accounts, facilitating north of $1.5 trillion in consumer debt across its network.