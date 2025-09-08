Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network

Fireblocks has launched the Fireblocks Network for Payments to power stablecoin payments across more than 100 countries. This enables fintechs, PSPs, and other institutions to build products on Fireblocks’ infrastructure – delivering payouts, remittance, merchant settlement, cross-border treasury and orchestrating global payment flows with complete control. Open, secure and compliant by design, the Fireblocks Network now unites local payment rails, blockchains, and stablecoin systems with on/off-ramp, stablecoin issuers and liquidity providers, on-chain FX, and remittance capabilities for over 60 currencies.

“Fireblocks is the backbone of stablecoin payments,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks. “By introducing unified APIs and workflows, and APIs purpose-built for stablecoin use cases, the Fireblocks Network for Payments gives institutions the ability to move value securely across every provider, blockchain, or fiat rail.”

Financial institutions looking to activate and scale stablecoin payments face significant implementation barriers. The current fragmented landscape forces costly provider discovery across geographies, with each requiring expensive, bespoke, lengthy, and resource-constraining API integrations. The absence of standardized data, compliance frameworks and operational workflows across multiple providers creates regulatory risk and operational chaos, while existing solutions constrain liquidity and use cases.

More than 40 providers, including Alfred, Banxa, Bridge, Braza Bank, B2C2, Circle, Conduit, dLocal, GSR, NexChange, Nonco, OpenPayd, Pave Bank, QCP, Reap, SCRYPT Digital, Singapore Gulf Bank, Sygnum, Transak, Transfero, Velocity, Yellow Card, Zerocap, Zerohash, and Zodia Markets are available on the Fireblocks Network, with more to come. Future integrations with Circle Payments Network (CPN) and WalletConnect simplify how institutions access liquidity and settle transactions globally with over 2,400 participants, including wallets, banks, issuers, and exchanges.

“Our integration with Fireblocks helps enterprises seamlessly transact between stablecoin and fiat – all directly from the Fireblocks platform, where businesses already run their financial operations,” said Zach Abrams, CEO and co-founder of Bridge. “That means faster settlements, broader global access, and reduced operational complexity.”

Stablecoins now account for more annual volume than Visa and Mastercard combined as adoption outpaces the infrastructure to support it. Today, most institutions manage a patchwork of providers, compliance workflows, and settlement rails. The Fireblocks Network consolidates this into one open, interoperable infrastructure layer that combines the flexibility of public blockchains with the safeguards and control expected by financial institutions, including built-in tools for sanctions screening, wallet verification, and Travel Rule compliance.

“We’ve built the most efficient and effective way for payments companies to build their evolving blockchain-based offerings,” said Ran Goldi, SVP of payments and network. “The Network for Payments is built to handle anything – interoperable by design and resilient enough for the world’s fastest, largest transactions, ensuring that businesses have the foundation they need for programmable, compliant, real-time money movement worldwide.”

Fireblocks provides an operational network that connects major stablecoins and fiat currencies at scale, allowing financial institutions to move value seamlessly between banks, payment providers, and blockchain ecosystems.

“With Fireblocks, we’ve transformed a process that used to be slow and manual into a fast, secure, and compliant engine for growth,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card. “It’s the core infrastructure that allows us to confidently scale our payout services for customers across 20+ African countries and in the emerging markets.”