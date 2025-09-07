Elliptic to Enhance Cryptocurrency Compliance and Risk Management via BVNK Partnership

Elliptic, a firm focused on blockchain analytics and digital asset decisioning, has made significant strides in advancing cryptocurrency compliance and risk management through a strategic partnership with BVNK and the expansion of its blockchain coverage to over 50 networks (reported earlier this year).

These developments seemingly underscore Elliptic’s commitment to enabling secure, compliant, and scalable digital asset ecosystems for financial institutions, fintechs, and regulators worldwide.

As reported this month, Elliptic has partnered with BVNK to integrate its advanced risk intelligence tool, Elliptic Lens, into BVNK’s Layer1 platform, an infrastructure designed for stablecoin payments, trading, and settlement.

This collaboration, announced recently, embeds real-time risk detection and compliance screening directly into Layer1’s treasury and payment workflows, streamlining operations for financial institutions and accelerating the adoption of stablecoin-based financial systems.

Layer1, which reportedly processes billions in payments annually, serves as a trusted backbone for fintechs, stablecoin issuers, and global payment providers, bolstered by strategic investments from industry participants like Visa.

The integration of Elliptic Lens enables real-time screening of wallets and transactions across a wide range of cryptoassets, including stablecoins, ERC-20 tokens, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

By embedding compliance checks within Layer1, BVNK eliminates the delays often caused by traditional setups where compliance operates separately from treasury systems.

Sagar Sarbhai, Managing Director of Layer1 at BVNK explained:

“Partnering with Elliptic allows us to give our customers access to risk detection and screening infrastructure without the integration overhead.”

This reportedly ensures fast, secure, and compliant services, meeting the demands of institutions scaling into new jurisdictions under evolving global regulations.

With stablecoin transfer volumes reaching $27.6 trillion in 2024 and projections for further growth, robust risk intelligence is critical.

Elliptic’s solutions aim to provide proactive risk detection, customizable scoring, and continuous behavioral monitoring across 70+ risk categories, ensuring compliance without compromising operational efficiency.

This partnership positions BVNK as a leader in the digital money ecosystem, aligning compliance with the speed and flexibility required for institutional adoption of stablecoin-based flows.

Earlier this year, Elliptic announced its 50th blockchain integration with Codex, a stablecoin-focused blockchain network.

This milestone enhances Elliptic’s ability to monitor cross-chain transactions, providing over 500 financial institutions with comprehensive visibility into Codex’s on-chain activity.

The integration simplifies the complex stablecoin ecosystem, enabling clients to screen wallets, conduct compliance risk assessments, and detect potential risks across Codex’s network.

Reaching their 50th blockchain integration with Codex marks a significant milestone in their mission to push “for secure and compliant digital asset adoption,” according to Lukasz Kujawa, head of engineering at Elliptic.

By connecting Codex to its unified financial monitoring system, Elliptic strengthens its Holistic suite, which offers on-chain screening, cross-chain investigations, and ecosystem insights.

This integration is particularly vital as cross-chain transactions are a common method for laundering crypto, making comprehensive monitoring essential for compliance and security.

Elliptic further solidified its efforts by expanding its blockchain coverage to over 50 networks, nearly double that of any other provider, as announced earlier in 2025.

This expansion addresses the growing complexity of the crypto ecosystem, where assets frequently move across multiple blockchains.

Elliptic’s data reveals that 33% of complex crypto investigations involve more than three blockchains, with 27% spanning over five and 20% crossing more than ten.

This underscores the need for broad, real-time visibility to manage risk and ensure regulatory compliance.

Elliptic’s platform reportedly provides end-to-end blockchain intelligence, offering automated, scalable risk assessments across all supported networks.

As the crypto sector continues to evolve and cross-chain activity becomes a daily norm, organizations require deep, real-time insights into asset flows,” said Jackson Hull, CTO of Elliptic.

The company’s claimed accuracy in tracing funds, demonstrated in high-profile cases like the $1.46 billion Bybit hack, reinforces its role as a trusted partner for over 500 institutions worldwide.

Elliptic’s partnership with BVNK and its 50th blockchain integration with Codex (announced earlier in 2025), combined with its expanded coverage, highlight its role in bridging traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.

By providing real-time, cross-chain intelligence and seamless compliance solutions, Elliptic aims to enable institutions to navigate the complexities of digital assets.

As stablecoin adoption accelerates and regulatory frameworks evolve, Elliptic’s ongoing efforts aim to ensure that businesses, regulators, and law enforcement can operate securely and efficiently.