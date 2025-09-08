SEC Crypto Task Force to Review Privacy, Financial Surveillance

Privacy concerns are a huge issue in the US and recent years financial regulators have ramped up their monitoring of individual activity. Banks and other financial firms must flag suspicious activity, notify the feds of relatively small transfers and constantly be on guard for bad actors and fraudsters. Much of this is good but it can also get out of hand. With the advent of digital assets and Fintech in general, the ability to track individual activity is going to get a lot easier.

Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Crypto Task Force, has announced it will hold another Roundtable – this one on Financial Surveillance and Privacy.

Commissioner Hester Peirce says the tech that helps people to protect their privacy is very important and people should be able to choose when and with whom they share their data.

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space.”

Commissioner Peirce is looking toward Fintech and digital assets to protect economic liberty. This Roundtable is expected to bring together experts developing tech to protect ones privacy.

The Roundtable will take place on Friday, October 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m ET at the SEC headquarters. It will also be live-streamed on the SEC website. Panelists and agenda will be available at a later date.