Private Market Fundraising in Q2 2025 Showed Cautious Optimism : Research

The private market fundraising ecosystem in Q2 2025 demonstrates cautious optimism, as outlined in PitchBook’s latest Global Private Market Fundraising Report.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainties, private capital fundraising has shown resilience, with capital commitments stabilizing after years of decline.

The report highlights key trends in fundraising, cash flows, dry powder, and assets under management (AUM), offering a comprehensive view of the global private market fund landscape across various strategies and geographies.

In Q2 2025, private capital fundraising reached approximately $1.7 trillion for the year, marking the strongest performance in nearly two years.

This stabilization follows a downward trend that began in 2021, driven by factors such as constrained distributions, macroeconomic headwinds, and a sluggish exit environment.

However, certain sectors are bucking the trend, with secondaries and real assets funds leading the charge.

These strategies have seen significant capital inflows, reflecting investor confidence in their ability to deliver returns in a challenging market.

In contrast, venture capital, real estate, and funds of funds continue to face headwinds, with longer closing times and heightened selectivity from limited partners (LPs) impacting emerging managers most acutely.

The report notes a growing concentration of capital among larger, established managers.

Funds valued above $1 billion accounted for a significant portion of capital raised, while the total number of funds closed dropped sharply compared to previous years.

This “flight to quality” reflects LPs’ preference for blue-chip managers with proven track records, particularly in private equity and secondaries.

For instance, secondaries funds, which acquire existing LP interests or stakes in general partner (GP)-backed companies, raised $52.1 billion in Q1 2025 alone, nearly half of 2024’s full-year total.

This surge underscores the growing appeal of secondaries as a flexible, opportunistic strategy in a low-liquidity environment.

Real assets, including infrastructure and energy, also performed strongly, with $52.4 billion in commitments in Q1 2025.

If sustained, this pace could set a new high for the asset class, though macroeconomic factors like rising interest rates and the denominator effect—where public market declines skew portfolio allocations—may temper this growth.

Infrastructure funds, particularly those focused on Europe, have been a bright spot, representing 75% of capital raised in Q1.

Meanwhile, energy private equity is seeing renewed investor interest after years of pullback, driven by the sector’s long-term stability.

Conversely, VC fundraising remains subdued, with only $18.7 billion raised across 231 funds in Q1 2025, a pace that could lead to the lowest annual totals in over a decade.

The lack of large-scale VC funds and a 60% drop in North American VC capital raised reflect broader market pessimism, compounded by high interest rates and sluggish growth.

Real estate fundraising also struggles, with 2024 marking the lowest year for value-add and opportunistic strategies since 2011.

However, there are signs of recovery, with acquisition activity rebounding and gross flows into core real estate funds exceeding $2 billion in Q1 2025.

The report also highlights the growing role of alternative fund structures, such as evergreen and co-investment vehicles.

Co-investment funds, now tracked in PitchBook’s data, reached a historic peak in commitments in early 2025, offering LPs greater exposure to specific deals.

Evergreen funds, which provide more flexible capital deployment, are gaining traction as managers diversify income streams in response to market constraints.

Looking ahead, optimism is tempered by challenges.

The exit environment remains a bottleneck, with many sponsors holding portfolio companies longer, awaiting clearer market conditions.

However, recent upticks in PE exits and potential improvements in distributions could pave the way for a fundraising rebound in 2026.

As LPs navigate allocation constraints and GPs adapt to a selective fundraising environment, the private market landscape is poised for cautious growth.