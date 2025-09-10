Digital Bank Revolut Obtains In-Principle Approval for UAE Payments License

Digital bank Revolut is making significant strides in its global expansion strategy, with recent developments underscoring its focus on reshaping digital finance and online investing.

From securing regulatory approvals in the Middle East to attracting new talent from the cryptocurrency sector and seeing early investors capitalize on its growth, Revolut seems intent on positioning itself as a key player in the evolving financial services sector.

These milestones reflect the company’s focus on regulatory compliance and strategic growth, solidifying its presence in traditional and digital finance sectors.

In a pivotal step toward expanding its footprint in the Middle East, Revolut has secured in-principle approval for a payments license from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This approval marks a significant milestone for the fintech giant, enabling it to offer a broader range of financial services in the region.

The license aligns with Revolut’s goal of delivering financial solutions to customers in the UAE, a market known for its adoption of digital technologies.

By establishing a stronger presence in the UAE, Revolut aims to cater to the region’s growing demand for digital banking services, including payments, remittances, and wealth management.

This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to penetrate high-growth markets, leveraging its technology-driven platform to compete with traditional financial institutions.

The in-principle approval also demonstrates Revolut’s commitment to meeting regulatory standards.

Meanwhile, Revolut’s growth has not gone unnoticed by its early investors.

Balderton Capital, one of the neobank’s earliest backers, has recently sold a portion of its stake in Revolut to lock in profits, according to reports.

This partial exit reflects confidence in Revolut’s valuation and its long-term potential, while also allowing Balderton to capitalize on the fintech’s meteoric rise.

Revolut’s valuation has soared in recent years, driven by its customer growth and expanding product offerings, which now include everything from banking and payments to cryptocurrency trading and stock investing.

Balderton’s decision to partially cash out underscores the attractiveness of Revolut as an investment, even as the firm retains a significant stake, seemingly signaling continued optimism about the company’s future.

This move highlights the broader trend of fintech startups delivering substantial returns for early investors, as the sector continues to disrupt traditional banking.

Adding to its momentum, Revolut has bolstered its leadership team by recruiting Reem Khayat, a former Binance executive, to head its cryptocurrency product marketing.

Khayat’s move from one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges to Revolut signals the neobank’s intent to deepen its expertise in digital assets.

As cryptocurrencies gain mainstream traction, Revolut is doubling down on its crypto offerings, which already allow users to buy, sell, and hold a variety of digital currencies within its app.

Khayat’s appointment reflects Revolut’s strategy to bridge traditional finance with the evolving ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Her experience in scaling Binance’s global crypto initiatives will likely inform Revolut’s efforts to enhance its crypto products, making them more accessible and appealing to its growing user base.

This hire also underscores a broader trend in the financial sector, where traditional and crypto-focused institutions are increasingly converging, with talent moving fluidly between the two.

While many crypto exchanges are diversifying into traditional finance, Revolut is leveraging digital technology to advance across multiple domains, from payments and banking to crypto and investments.

By securing regulatory approvals, attracting experienced talent, and delivering value to investors, Revolut is focused on establishing its position as a key player in shaping digital finance.

As the Fintech company continues to expand its global reach and innovate its offerings, it is seemingly poised to shape key developments in finance in an increasingly digital environment.