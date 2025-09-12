Fintech Stripe to Launch Capital in Australia

Stripe, the self-described programmable financial services company, announced the upcoming launch of Stripe Capital in Australia.

The announcement was made at Stripe Tour Sydney, where the company showcased products “leveraging AI and stablecoins, and reported that it’s now supporting over one million users—from global businesses to solopreneurs—across Australia and New Zealand, with tens of thousands more joining each month.”

Stripe Capital will provide “eligible small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to fast, flexible business financing through the Stripe platform, helping them invest in growth and manage cashflow.”

Karl Durrance, managing director, Australia and New Zealand at Stripe:

“SMBs are the backbone of the Australian economy, but around half report difficulty securing funding. With the cost of business rising sharply in recent years, Stripe Capital can help businesses stay resilient amid economic uncertainty.”

Stripe Capital uses Stripe data, such ‘as a company’s payments processing activity with Stripe, to provide pre-approved offers for financing.’

Once a business sees its offer approved, funds “are disbursed into their accounts in typically one to two business days.’

Repayments are simple and made as businesses earn, ‘with no compounding interest, late fees, or early repayment penalties.’

Stripe Capital is expected to be available “to Australian businesses in the coming months.”

Platforms using Stripe, such “as me&u, will also be able to use Stripe Capital to extend financing offers to their customers.”

Australian businesses remain optimistic “about technology adoption, according to a new study from YouGov and Stripe that surveyed 2,330 business owners and senior decision makers across APAC.”

The research finds 70% of Australian decision makers surveyed “have already integrated AI into their operations.”

Australian Stripe users “are at the forefront of agentic AI adoption, ranking second globally—only behind the United States—for use of Stripe’s agent toolkit.”

Over half (53%) of decision makers surveyed “are using or planning to use stablecoins.”

With Australian businesses on Stripe seeing a 30% year-on-year growth in payments from overseas buyers, stablecoins are “positioned to accelerate this global expansion.”

Stripe supports a range of companies that are operating in Australia and New Zealand, “including Atlassian, Canva, and Xero. Globally, Stripe processes over $1.4 trillion of payments annually.”