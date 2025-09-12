ClearScore Reports £18.8 Million Profit for the Year

ClearScore, a Fintech that helps lenders manage volume and risk, is reporting a full-year profit of £18.8 million for fiscal year 2024. In 2023, ClearScore generated £6.4 million in profit.

Top line revenue rose 17% to £89.7 million, with annualized revenue said to be pacing at £150 million.

The ten-year-old company operates three businesses, ClearScore, DriveScore, and D•One. ClearScore partners with over 200 financial services firms, supporting 24 million users worldwide.

Justin Basini, co-founder and CEO of The ClearScore Group, said that 2024 was a transformational year for the company as the UK generated significant growth.

“We’ve also laid strong foundations internationally and are pleased to broaden the Group’s impact while continuing to invest in innovation and new markets. The acquisition of Aro Finance and support from HSBC Innovation Banking further strengthen our momentum as we continue to build as a global leader in financial marketplaces.”

ClearScore offers debt consolidation partnerships, credit matching, open banking, and more. The company received £30 million in financing from HSBC Innovation Banking UK this past February.