Scalekit Welcomes $5.5M Seed, Launches Agentic App Authentication

Last week, Scalekit launched an authentication stack purpose-built for agentic apps and announced a $5.5 million seed round led by Together Fund and Z47, with angel backing from Adam Frankl, Oliver Jay, Jagadeesh Kunda, and others.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 25% of enterprise breaches will be traced to compromised AI agents (Gartner Research, July 2025). Yet today’s identity systems still assume a human logs in through a browser and manually logs out. That model breaks when agents spin up, complete a task, and vanish, forcing developers to over-privilege agents or build brittle workarounds.

“For years, software focused on blocking bots. Now business apps must let authenticated agents in and decide exactly what data they can read or write,” says Satya Devarakonda, co-founder and CEO. “Scalekit sits at that intersection of verifying every agent’s identity and enforcing precise, least-privilege access through a single drop-in toolkit.”

“AI agents are emerging as first-class users of business software, and current identity stacks can’t keep up,” said Girish Mathrubootham, founding partner at Together Fund. “Scalekit spotted the shift early and built the missing agent identity infrastructure. We believe that foundation will power the next billion agent identities.”

Scalekit secures both sides of agentic flows – incoming authentication for MCP servers and outgoing agent actions to third-party tools. Teams building such servers can add a turnkey OAuth 2.1 authorization server in minutes. Agent builders can plug in an encrypted token vault and a tool-calling layer that lets agents act on a user’s behalf in Gmail, Slack, HubSpot, and Notion without custom token plumbing.

Ravi Madabhushi, co-founder and CTO, added, “After scaling auth for 50,000 businesses at Freshworks, we saw the next challenge coming: agent identities that live in code, not in user directories. Scalekit delivers short-lived, scoped tokens and plug-in tooling that make agentic workflows secure.”

While agent identity is the headline need, many teams still need friction-free authentication for human users. Scalekit’s à-la-carte modules like email magic links, two-factor one-time passwords, single sign-on, and machine-to-machine service tokens—drop into an app in minutes. Developers can quickly layer in user-to-agent delegated consent, step-up approvals, and ship agentic workflows.