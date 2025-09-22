ArcanisArcanis Launches AI-Based VC Assistance Tool

Arcanis has launched as an AI-powered “deep decision research” solution for growth and late-stage venture capital markets, adding a transparent AI trust layer through meeting standardized criteria for completeness, systematics, transparency, and clarity of output.

Venture capital is often characterized by incomplete, fragmented, or incorrect data. Professionals spend more time cleaning than analyzing. Surveys show data scientists dedicate nearly 60% of their time to data preparation, and other data professionals dedicate about 40%.

In this environment, asymmetry of information rewards those with more reliable insights. Both human judgment and AI introduce bias, and AI can amplify that bias at scale. Together with the extreme cognitive complexity of human decision-making and uncertainty in investment decisions, this has a dramatic impact on capital efficiency and human prosperity. The investors’ trust gap already developed in private markets creates a serious regulatory concern, and the stark contrast between the rapid growth of IT, AI, and information availability, and the obscure, Byzantine nature of private equity investments.

Arcanis’ solution equips investors with a decision-ready, interactive outcome that bridges the gap between research and decision, based on standardized and verifiable research, and information supported by data verification and recovery methods utilizing OSINT techniques and a proprietary VC knowledge base. The solution is agnostic of investment philosophy or assumptions, customizable to the investor’s own approach.

“Information gaps and asymmetry create capital inefficiencies and illiquidity in VC. Our mission is to introduce standards and tools that will change the game using AI and information abundance the right way,” said Alex Prokofyev, CEO and founder of Arcanis. “AI trust layers will soon be essential safeguards in every industry where humans seek to maintain control. For capital investments, we are taking a significant step in this direction with our open Systematic Investment Intelligence framework, making Arcanis’ research solution the first example of an AI trust layer for growth and late-stage VC.”

Practical advantages for AMs, LPs, family offices, GPs:

Decision-ready company research based on pre-NDA or NDA data

Investment Decision dashboard with interactive Risk-Return scenarios

Fair price benchmarking for secondary trade

Independent portfolio monitoring

Research-based company comparisons

Benchmarking VC funds’ performance

Investment pre-selection and Massive Systematic Strategies

Professional community-driven development and improvement

Time and cost efficiency

For analysts, Arcanis research offers complete transparency into all collected data, models, and formulas. With complete Excel files readily available, this standardized and robust pre-fab foundation can support further, more sophisticated research.

Arcanis aims to soon extend its research coverage to all growth and late-stage VC companies globally, updated monthly. This will significantly increase research availability, transforming the width and depth of investor insights and investment patterns.

With the support of the professional community, Arcanis is advancing Systematic Intelligence standards and professional research solutions to the ultimate scientific level, expanding a research ecosystem that fosters informed investment decisions and trust.