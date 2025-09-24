Bitcoin (BTC) Exposure and Storage Behavior Examined in New Crypto Market Report

In the volatile ecosystem of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains the undisputed king, but its role in the broader ecosystem is evolving.

Research findings and surveys from CoinGecko, both drawing from a poll of 2,549 crypto participants conducted between August 22 and September 11, 2025, shed light on this dynamic.

The first reveals that nearly 1 in 10 crypto enthusiasts have never owned Bitcoin, highlighting diversification trends.

The second shows overwhelming optimism, with 4 in 5 expecting a new all-time high (ATH) this year.

These findings, based on a diverse sample—68% investors, 20% traders, 38% newcomers (0-3 years experience), and respondents from Europe (31%), Asia (26%), and North America (22%)—offer a snapshot of community sentiment amid Bitcoin’s recent ATH of $124,128.

The exposure survey underscores Bitcoin’s foundational status while exposing gaps in adoption.

At 75.9% of respondents currently holding Bitcoin, it dominates portfolios, with another 14.3% having held it previously.

Yet, 9.8%—almost 1 in 10—have never touched it, often citing preferences for memecoins, stablecoins, or altcoins as entry points.

This subgroup may view Bitcoin as less relevant to their needs, such as quick trades or niche narratives.

Notably, 62.9% of all participants started their crypto journey with Bitcoin, dropping to 54.6% among those still holding it today.

Experience matters: Veterans (8+ years, 21% of sample) were most likely to begin with BTC (76.5%), compared to 54.9% of first-cycle newcomers.

Acquisition methods further illustrate simplicity’s appeal.

Among holders, 92.8% purchase spot Bitcoin directly, with 71.8% sticking exclusively to this route.

Indirect exposure via ETFs (17.6%), corporate treasuries (15.2%), or derivatives (10.4%) plays a smaller role, with most (78.2%) using just one instrument.

Storage habits reflect risk tolerance: Traders favor centralized exchanges (CEXs) for liquidity (41.2% overall), while 53.6% opt for self-custody—38.1% in cold wallets for security and 15.5% in hot wallets for accessibility.

Indirect holdings account for a mere 5.2%. As CoinGecko notes, “nearly 1 in 10 don’t consider Bitcoin to be relevant for their crypto portfolio or needs.”

This altcoin-first trend among newcomers signals a maturing market, potentially amplified by U.S. Bitcoin ETFs and corporate adoption.

Shifting to optimism, the ATH predictions survey paints a bullish picture.

Around 86.7% anticipate Bitcoin eclipsing $124,128 by year’s end, with only 13.3% expecting stagnation.

The modal forecast (40.1%) lands between $125,000 and $150,000, followed by 20.3% eyeing $151,000–$175,000 and 8.1% dreaming of $251,000+.

Even non-holders share this zeal: 82.8% predict new highs, mirroring holder distributions and underscoring macro influences like institutional inflows and halving cycles.

These expectations align with Wall Street’s aggressive targets—Bitget and VanEck at $180,000, Fundstrat up to $250,000—fueled by ETF approvals, regulatory clarity, and global adoption.

CoinGecko reports,

“In a recent survey of the crypto community, a majority 86.7% predicted that Bitcoin price will surpass its current $124,128 all-time high record in 2025.”

Demographic consistencies across cycles and regions suggest a unified bull narrative, undeterred by recent pullbacks.

Together, these surveys reveal Bitcoin’s dual identity: a steadfast cornerstone for most, yet increasingly optional in a diversified landscape.

While 1 in 10 skips it, distracted by altcoin projects, the community’s ATH fervor—nearly 9 in 10 believers—affirms its considerable and enduring pull.

As 2025 unfolds, these insights could guide investors navigating hype and hesitation.

With self-custody rising and spot buys dominant, Bitcoin‘s resilience endures, even as the crypto tapestry expands.