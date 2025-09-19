UK’s LendInvest Highlights Challenges Potential Homeowners Face During Mortgage Application Process

As a participant in the UK property finance sector, LendInvest (LSE: LINV) continues to focus on product development. As a fintech platform specializing in short-term, development, and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, the company has recently unveiled several updates.

These initiatives address barriers for aspiring homeowners, strengthen internal expertise, and deliver cost-saving perks for landlords.

With over £3 billion in lending history and backing from global firms like HSBC and Citigroup, LendInvest’s moves underscore its commitment to accessible, tailored financing in a market strained by housing shortages and economic uncertainty.

At the core of these developments is a revelation about the psychological hurdles in homeownership.

A new survey commissioned by LendInvest Mortgages reveals that over one-third (35%) of aspiring homebuyers view fear of rejection as their primary obstacle to applying for a mortgage.

This anxiety peaks among renters, with 45% echoing the sentiment, highlighting a generational trap where renting becomes a default due to perceived inaccessibility.

Conducted by Opinium Research among 1,000 UK adults planning to buy or remortgage within five years, the study also uncovers knowledge gaps: 29% of renters and 20% of homebuyers admit they don’t know how to start the application process.

Additional barriers include credit score concerns (21%) and a lack of suitable products (14%), with 34% overall unsure about fitting financial services.

Rod McPherson, Head of Distribution at LendInvest, calls this “fear of the unknown” a wake-up call.

“Mortgage lenders and brokers need to do a better job of making sure that the first steps are accessible and understandable.”

As a specialist lender, LendInvest pledges to collaborate closely with brokers, emphasizing personalized guidance over one-size-fits-all solutions.

This research, released on September 12, 2025, arrives amid a housing crisis where new builds lag demand, amplifying the urgency for demystifying mortgages.

By spotlighting these issues, LendInvest not only aims to raise awareness but positions itself as a compassionate ally, potentially unlocking pathways for thousands trapped in rental limbo.

In addition to sharing this buyer-focused insight, LendInvest Capital is fortifying its development finance arm with a strategic hire.

Earlier this month, the firm announced Dan Lohn as Relationship Manager, joining the team under Managing Director Steve Larkin.

With more than a decade straddling development lending and property development, Lohn brings a rare dual perspective.

His expertise in navigating deal risks from both borrower and lender sides will fuel LendInvest’s support for small-to-medium enterprise (SME) developers across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Lohn’s remarked:

“Having experience on both sides of a deal affords me a deeper understanding… I’m looking forward to bringing my unique perspective to the role.”

Larkin echoes this, noting the timeliness amid an undersupplied housing market:

“Dan’s insights and ambition will help support our SME developers as they navigate a dynamic market.”

This appointment signals LendInvest’s seemingly bullish stance on development finance, where opportunities abound despite challenges like rising costs and regulatory shifts.

By investing in the recruitment of experienced industry professionals, the company reinforces its role as a growth engine for UK housing, aligning with government targets to boost construction and affordability.

Rounding out these announcements, LendInvest is catering to BTL investors with fee-free options launched on August 21, 2025.

New purchases and remortgages across various property types now waive product fees, while up-front fee-free Product Transfers streamline refinancing for maturing loans.

These perks, accessible via intermediaries, aim to maximize investor returns by slashing upfront costs—crucial in a high-interest environment where every percentage point counts.

Paula Mercer, Director of Sales, frames it as mission-aligned simplicity:

“By eliminating product fees… we’re giving property investors the opportunity to maximise the earning potential on their investment.”

Enhancements to the Mortgages Portal further ease the process, offering proactive notifications, full visibility on transfers, and Decisions in Principle in a few clicks.

For landlords eyeing portfolio expansion or retention, this means less friction and more focus on yield.

LendInvest’s track record—profitable since 2015—lends credibility, making these options quite timely for a sector that is still rebounding post-pandemic.

As the UK grapples with affordability challenges, the firm’s initiatives could catalyze broader market momentum, from assisting renters to climb the ladder to fueling developer pipelines and potentially boosting landlord profits.