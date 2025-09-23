DeAgentAI Native Token AIA Now Tradeable on Binance Alpha, Binance Futures

This past week, DeAgentAI, a decentralized AI agent infrastructure project, announced that its native token, AIA, is available for trading on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures. This marks the first-ever listing of AIA on Binance, underscoring growing demand for decentralized AI solutions and advancing DeAgentAI’s mission to empower next-generation AI agents across the Sui, BSC, and Bitcoin ecosystems.

Trading for the AIA/USDT pair on Binance Alpha began at 8 a.m. (UTC) on Sept. 18, followed by the launch of the AIAUSDT Perpetual Contract on Binance Futures at 8:30 a.m. (UTC), offering up to 50x leverage and 24/7 global access.

The company is a decentralized AI agent infrastructure designed to enable secure, verifiable, and scalable interactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By integrating real-time data, AI models, and decentralized networks, DeAgentAI is developing an open framework for the future of AI-driven autonomy in DeFi, Web3 services, and beyond.

With its cross-chain infrastructure spanning Sui, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Bitcoin (BTC), DeAgentAI provides the foundation for trust-minimized AI agents capable of operating across diverse environments.

“The Binance Alpha and Futures listing represents a significant milestone for DeAgentAI and its growing community,” said co-founder Selwyn Zhou. “This partnership with Binance not only boosts AIA’s global liquidity and accessibility but also validates our vision of decentralized AI agents as the future of autonomous digital economies.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the company unveiled that it had received a strategic investment from Momentum, the top decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Sui ecosystem. The partnership between DeAgentAI and Momentum is designed to jointly build and explore AI-powered DeFi solutions, further strengthening the Sui ecosystem’s innovation capacity.

DeAgentAI, recognized for its strong AI technology stack, focuses on infrastructure that powers intelligent DeFi applications—ranging from major cryptocurrency price prediction to AI-driven trading strategies. By combining Momentum’s liquidity depth with DeAgentAI’s AI capabilities, the partnership will explore new frontiers in AI-powered DeFi infrastructure.

This collaboration opens the door to broader market opportunities, attracting further capital and ecosystem partners, and accelerating the company’s global expansion in the AI + DeFi sector. The blockchain industry is evolving from single-purpose crypto trading into integrated financial services. Momentum is driving this transition by advancing tokenized assets (such as stocks and bonds) and cross-chain liquidity aggregation. DeAgentAI’s AI-driven capabilities are well-aligned with this trend, bringing intelligent automation to DeFi and injecting new momentum into the Sui ecosystem.