Envive AI Celebrates $15M Series A

Envive AI, a digital commerce Fintech, has closed a $15 million Series A round led by Fuse VC, bringing total funding to $20 million. The company is developing brand-safe, self-improving AI agents designed to drive every customer interaction towards business outcomes, enabling performance and growth at scale.

Consumer behavior is shifting rapidly as shoppers embrace AI in their purchasing journeys. According to McKinsey, more than 25% of Gen Z consumers have already used AI tools to help make purchasing decisions, a number that’s expected to rise quickly in the next 12 months. This shift has created a new imperative: brands must become agentic themselves to thrive in this future. Envive is helping them by building a reinforcement learning-based intelligence layer that learns from every user behavior and orchestrates cooperative, brand-aligned agents to drive outcomes across the funnel.

“We have all experienced the fatigue of endlessly scrolling a website looking for the perfect item. Consumers deserve a better online shopping experience, and with Envive AI, brands can finally deliver that to their customers,” said Cameron Borumand, general partner at FUSE.

“Commerce is entering the agentic era,” said Aniket Deosthali, CEO and co-founder of Envive AI, who previously led generative AI at Walmart. “Brands need more than just wrappers around LLMs. They need a system that continuously learns from real-world behavior and drives the outcomes they care about. That’s what we are building: self-improving agents with performance, control, and safety at their core.”

Envive integrates signals from every user touchpoint across the entire stack: awareness, browsing, consideration, and post-purchase, then intelligently directs action in real-time. These agents are not siloed; they are cooperative, sharing context and adapting together to optimize outcomes across the customer journey. As foundation models advance, this intelligence layer grows in capability, enabling brands to orchestrate simple actions today and multimodal experiences tomorrow.