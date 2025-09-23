Japan’s Metaplanet Announces $632M Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase

Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. has executed what stands as the most substantial single Bitcoin purchase by an Asian public company to date.

The firm shelled out approximately $632.53 million to secure 5,419 BTC, catapulting its total reserves to an impressive 25,555 coins.

Valued at around $2.91 billion at current market rates, this acquisition not only underscores Metaplanet’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a cornerstone asset but also elevates it to the fifth spot among global public entities holding the digital currency, edging out competitors like Bullish.

This latest move, revealed on September 21, 2025, comes on the heels of a planned $1.45 billion international share offering, which provided the bulk of the funding.

With an average entry price of $116,724 per coin for this batch—against an overall treasury average of $106,065—Metaplanet has now amassed 85% of its ambitious 30,000 BTC target for year-end 2025.

Looking further ahead, the company is laser-focused on scaling to 100,000 coins by the close of 2026, signaling a long-term vision that treats Bitcoin not merely as a speculative play but as a bulwark against economic volatility.

Metaplanet’s journey into Bitcoin’s orbit began in earnest back in April 2024, when it initiated its treasury strategy amid Japan‘s grappling with yen depreciation and inflationary pressures.

What started as a modest hedge has evolved into an aggressive accumulation spree.

Key milestones include hitting the 10,000 BTC mark in June 2025, crossing 20,000 coins in early September with a $112 million addition of 1,009 BTC, and now this blockbuster buy.

The firm’s “BTC Yield” metric—a proprietary gauge of Bitcoin growth per share—has been consistent, clocking in at 95.6% for Q1 2025, 129.4% in Q2, and a solid 10.3% for the July-to-September period ending September 22.

This performance metric highlights how the strategy has delivered tangible returns, transforming shareholder value in a market often criticized for its wild swings.

Under the guidance of CEO Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet has positioned itself as Asia’s Bitcoin proxy, akin to a regional equivalent of a spot ETF.

The company isn’t stopping at raw accumulation.

In a strategic pivot announced earlier this month, it unveiled two new subsidiaries: Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Tokyo and Metaplanet Income Corp. in Miami, the latter backed by $15 million in seed capital.

These entities are designed to ring-fence derivatives trading and income-generating activities from core treasury operations, potentially unlocking new revenue streams like BTC options while mitigating risks.

This bifurcation allows for expansion into global markets, with virtual shareholder meetings now standard to accommodate international investors.

Yet, this high-stakes gambit hasn’t been without turbulence.

Metaplanet’s shares have endured a rough patch, plummeting over 60% from their June 2025 peak to around 987 yen, reflecting broader crypto market jitters and the inherent leverage of tying stock performance to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations.

Despite the dip, the unrealized gains on its holdings—hovering at $190 million—offer a silver lining, affirming the prudence of its average cost basis.

By now entering the top five treasuries, Metaplanet joins others like Strategy, which first began adopting the model, and signals Asia’s rising impact in the digital assets sector.

It arrives at a pivotal moment, with Bitcoin trading above $115,000 amid regulatory tailwinds and institutional inflows.

For Japan, where traditional finance has been cautious on crypto, Metaplanet’s blueprint could inspire others.

As Metaplanet charges toward its 2027 horizon of 210,000 BTC—a stash potentially worth tens of billions—this purchase signifies its role the BTC accumulation / corporate Bitcoin treasury space.