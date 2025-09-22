Digital Bank: ZA Bank Tops One Million Users

ZA Bank, one of the first digital-only banks in Hong Kong, has announced that it has topped one million users.

As most observers anticipate that bank branches will soon be a thing of the past, alongside gas lamps and buggy rides, ZA Bank is proving that customers are interested in a branch-free bank offering.

ZA Bank notes that it is the first digital-only bank in Hong Kong to reach this milestone, following its launch in 2020.

ZA Bank CEO Calvin Ng says the one-million-user milestone marks a new chapter in their journey:

“As Hong Kong’s first and leading digital bank, we remain committed to delivering innovative, secure, and user-centric banking services. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive product-led growth with a focus on wealth management and diversified asset allocation. At the same time, we are actively exploring digital asset use cases, as we work towards becoming the digital wealth management partner of choice for our users.”

ZA Bank also shares that deposits have now hit HKD 21.1 billion, representing an 8.8% year-on-year increase, and card transactions have grown 33% year over year.

In the first half of 2025, total assets under wealth management grew by over 125% year-on-year and the bank is planning to expand its crypto asset offerings and launch Hong Kong stock trading within the year.

A one stop shop for your financial existence, mixing traditional bank services with more modern offerings is the future of the banking sector. ZA Bank’s growth and roadmap are encouraging.