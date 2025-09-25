ReserveOne Submits SEC Filing for $1B Nasdaq Listing through SPAC Merger

ReserveOne has submitted key documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing may pave the way for a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

This transaction is poised to unlock over $1 billion in funding, enabling ReserveOne to establish itself as a public entity by the end of 2025.

ReserveOne’s strategy centers on building a yield-oriented digital asset portfolio, primarily anchored in Bitcoin, with complementary allocations to Ethereum and Solana. By leveraging staking mechanisms, lending opportunities, and selective venture investments, the firm aims to deliver attractive returns while mitigating the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies.

This approach draws inspiration from national initiatives, such as the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, positioning ReserveOne as a compliant, institutionally focused player in a sector often criticized for its regulatory ambiguities.

Leading the project is CEO Jaime Leverton, an experienced professional from Hut 8 Mining Corp., who envisions ReserveOne as a “bridge” for conservative investors wary of crypto’s wild reputation.

President Sebastian Bea, whose background includes BlackRock and Coinbase Asset Management, is expected to bring Wall Street expertise to the crypto strategy.

The board includes Executive Chairman Reeve Collins, co-founder of stablecoin firm Tether; former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose initial skepticism toward digital currencies has evolved into enthusiastic support; Chinh Chu, a veteran dealmaker from Blackstone; John D’Agostino, Coinbase’s head of institutional strategy; and Gabriel Abed, chair of Binance’s advisory board.

Backed by firms such as Galaxy Digital for asset custody, Kraken for trading, and FalconX for prime brokerage services, ReserveOne is well-equipped to scale efficiently.

The merger’s gross proceeds—expected to exceed $1 billion through a combination of M3-Brigade’s trust assets and fresh institutional commitments—will fuel the acquisition of core holdings.

Bitcoin will likely dominate as a store-of-value cornerstone, evoking comparisons to corporate treasuries, such as Strategy‘s aggressive BTC accumulation.

Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities and Solana’s high-speed scalability complement each other, enabling diversified revenue streams through DeFi protocols.

This SEC submission arrives amid a regulatory thaw for SPACs, following the agency’s 2024 enhancements to disclosure requirements and conflict-of-interest safeguards.

While traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) have waned due to market headwinds, SPACs offer a faster and more flexible route to liquidity—ideal for crypto firms navigating uncertain terrain.

ReserveOne’s path aligns with this trend, potentially concluding in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the combined entity trading under the ticker “RONE.”

Early market reactions were mixed; M3-Brigade shares dipped approximately 4% in pre-market trading following the announcement, reflecting broader caution around SPAC valuations.

The implications seemingly extend beyond ReserveOne’s balance sheet.

As institutional capital floods into crypto—evidenced by surging ETF approvals and corporate adoptions—this listing could catalyze a wave of similar debuts.

It signals maturing investor confidence, transforming digital assets from fringe experiments into viable components of diversified portfolios.

For skeptics like Ross, whose pivot underscores shifting sentiments, ReserveOne exemplifies how transparency and professional oversight can move us closer to blockchain’s value propositions.