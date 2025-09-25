tZERO Obtains FINRA Approval to Trade Corporate Debt, Expanding Multi-Asset Capabilities, Plans Tokenized Assets

tZERO Group, Inc., a firm enabling tokenized securities and blockchain-powered trading, is making bold strides toward unifying traditional and digital markets.

With recent regulatory approvals, filings, and strategic alliances, tZERO is positioning itself as a central hub for tokenized assets, from corporate debt to derivatives.

These developments, announced in September 2025, signal a maturing ecosystem where blockchain enhances liquidity, transparency, and accessibility for investors and issuers.

One of the most significant breakthroughs occurred on September 25, 2025, when tZERO’s broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Securities, LLC, received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

This green light allows the firm to trade corporate debt securities, both through primary offerings and secondary trading on its alternative trading system (ATS).

Previously focused on equities and tokenized real-world assets, tZERO can now expand its multi-asset platform to include fixed-income products, addressing a critical gap in digitized debt markets.

Alan Konevsky, tZERO’s CEO:

“This is a significant step forward for tZERO and its market-leading, broker-dealer led platform for offerings, trading and custody of tokenized securities in the U.S.”

He emphasized how adding corporate debt broadens investment opportunities and aligns with the company’s vision of a “comprehensive, cross-asset marketplace powered by blockchain.”

Alex Vlastakis, President of tZERO Securities, highlighted the practical benefits:

“By integrating corporate debt, tZERO is not only addressing growing institutional and retail demand for diverse, digitized assets – including tokenized real-world assets – but we’re also providing issuers a way to give their investors a much-needed secondary liquidity option.”

This FINRA milestone builds on tZERO’s regulatory momentum. Just days earlier, on September 19, the company filed applications with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to become a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Designated Contract Market (DCM).

These designations would enable tZERO to clear and list derivatives—such as futures, options, and predictive markets—bridging traditional instruments with digital assets like cryptocurrencies.

By leveraging smart contracts and blockchain, tZERO aims to create programmable, fractionalized products that streamline settlement, reduce counterparty risk, and boost efficiency.

The implications are seemingly significant.

As U.S. regulators debate extending CFTC oversight to non-security digital assets, tZERO’s move could unlock a unified marketplace where investors trade tokenized derivatives alongside conventional ones.

Konevsky noted.

“The convergence of traditional and digital markets in an interoperable and self-regulating ecosystem powered by technology is no longer a theoretical concept – it’s happening now.”

Al Swimmer, tZERO’s Chief Strategic Relationships Officer and a futures industry veteran, added,

“These filings reflect our conviction that the same rigor and safeguards must apply as digital assets and tokenized products scale. By having a CFTC-regulated DCO and DCM, tZERO could bring futures-level discipline and transparency to the next generation of markets.”

Complementing these regulatory advances is tZERO’s new strategic partnership with AlphaLedger Technologies, Inc., announced alongside the FINRA approval.

The collaboration unites AlphaLedger’s expertise in digital product development, built on the Solana blockchain, with tZERO‘s compliant infrastructure for issuance, trading, and custody.

Initial focus areas include tokenizing equities, funds, and yield-generating products, such as AlphaLedger’s forthcoming Government Money Market Fund, to enable 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, and automated settlements.

Konevsky says:

“No one can do it alone in the tokenization space. Success demands best of breed partners… This initiative is about combining AlphaLedger’s proven product innovation with tZERO’s market-leading expertise in compliance and digital marketplaces.”

Swimmer echoed the urgency:

“The market is hungry for transparency, efficiency, and access to innovative products. By teaming up with AlphaLedger, we’re fast-tracking the arrival of tokenized funds and equities across blockchain ecosystems.”

From AlphaLedger’s side, CEO Manish Dutta stressed scalability:

“The market needs industrial-grade rails for the next generation of on-chain investors.”

CTO Chris Wade added: