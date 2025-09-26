Sygnum Bank Teams up with CfC St. Moritz to Establish Bitcoin Reserve

CfC St. Moritz, the annual conference for digital asset investors, has announced a partnership with Sygnum Bank to create a Bitcoin reserve.

Revealed on September 23, 2025, this initiative allocates 25% of CfC St. Moritz’s treasury assets to Bitcoin, signaling a deep-seated conviction in the cryptocurrency’s enduring value as a decentralized store of wealth.

CfC St. Moritz, founded in 2017 by CEO Nicolo Stoehr, has long served as a vital nexus between traditional finance and the burgeoning crypto ecosystem.

This event, held each winter in St. Moritz, Switzerland, draws various attendees—ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, hedge funds, and institutional players—from around the globe.

The Bitcoin reserve represents more than a financial pivot; it’s a philosophical commitment.

“Bitcoin has always represented more than just an asset for us—it’s a long-term idea rooted in decentralisation, resilience, and trust,” Stoehr stated in the announcement.

By ring-fencing a quarter of its treasury in the world’s premier digital asset, CfC St. Moritz aims to fortify its operational independence and future-proof the event against economic volatility.

This allocation isn’t speculative—it’s a hedge against inflation and a nod to Bitcoin’s scarcity, mirroring strategies adopted by corporations like Strategy and Tesla in recent years.

For members, the reserve enhances the conference’s credibility, fostering a community where ideas on “Future Finance” translate into tangible actions.

Enter Sygnum Bank, the Swiss-based digital asset powerhouse selected to steward this reserve.

As a licensed banking group with operations in Switzerland, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Luxembourg, Sygnum brings institutional-grade security and regulatory rigor to the table.

Services include secure custody, asset management, tokenization, and bespoke advisory, all underpinned by a track record of safeguarding billions in crypto holdings.

Sygnum’s involvement dates back to CfC’s early days, making it a natural fit.

Mathias Imbach, Sygnum’s Co-Founder and Group CEO says,

”By establishing a Bitcoin reserve, CfC St. Moritz is making a strong endorsement of Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. We are proud to support this important initiative and will continue to build trust in Future Finance, together.”

This partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for Bitcoin.

Trading above $110,000, the asset has rebounded from 2022’s bear market, buoyed by ETF approvals, clearer U.S. regulations under the incoming administration, and nation-state adoption—from El Salvador’s reserves to whispers of German Bundesbank explorations.

CfC’s move could inspire similar treasury strategies among non-profits, events, and mid-tier institutions wary of fiat erosion.

It also highlights Switzerland’s role as a crypto hub, where banks like Sygnum aim to blend fintech with the latest crypto tech.