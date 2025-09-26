DTCC Subsidiary FICC Submits Proposed Rule Change Filing to SEC to Offer New Agent Clearing (ACS) Triparty Service

In a move to fortify the U.S. Treasury market against emerging risks, the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), has filed a proposed rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Announced on September 23, 2025, this filing introduces the Agent Clearing (ACS) Triparty Service—an expansion of FICC‘s existing Agent Clearing Service.

Designed to streamline triparty repurchase agreement (repo) transactions, the service promises to enhance market liquidity, slash operational costs, and align with impending SEC mandates, marking a significant evolution in post-trade infrastructure.

At its core, FICC serves as the linchpin for clearing and settling fixed income securities, processing trillions in daily transactions to ensure the smooth flow of capital in global financial markets.

The proposed ACS Triparty Service builds on this foundation by integrating with The Bank of New York Mellon’s (BNY) triparty infrastructure, which handles collateral management and settlement.

This collaboration leverages BNY’s Global Collateral Platform—the world’s largest network for Treasury triparty repo settlements—to centralize and safeguard these critical trades.

The service enables Agent Clearing Members—typically larger institutions acting on behalf of smaller executing firms—to submit eligible triparty repo transactions for FICC’s central clearing.

It accommodates two execution styles: “done-with,” where the Agent Clearing Member directly engages its Executing Firm Customer, and “done-away,” involving trades between the customer and another Government Securities Division (GSD) Netting Member or their client.

By netting these positions and optimizing collateral, the platform minimizes exposures while facilitating seamless settlement.

This isn’t just a technical tweak; it seems like a response to the SEC’s expanding Treasury clearing rules, set to mandate central clearing for cash transactions in 2026 and repos in 2027.

The benefits are multifaceted and potentially far-reaching.

For starters, it democratizes access to central clearing for mid-tier firms that might otherwise be sidelined by high barriers to entry.

Agent Clearing Members stand to gain enhanced margin efficiency, trimming capital requirements and freeing up balance sheets for more productive uses.

On a macro level, the service mitigates systemic risks by curtailing liquidity drains during defaults or market stress—think fewer fire sales spiraling into broader disruptions.

As the U.S. Treasury market, valued at over $27 trillion, grapples with volatility from geopolitical tensions and interest rate shifts, such innovations could prove invaluable in maintaining stability.

Targeted primarily at Agent Clearing Members and their Executing Firm Customers, the service fills a gap for participants in the $5 trillion-plus daily triparty repo ecosystem.

Smaller executing firms, often constrained by regulatory compliance costs, can now piggyback on larger members’ clearing capabilities without building out expensive in-house systems.

This inclusivity aligns with DTCC’s mission to foster equitable market access, potentially drawing in a wave of new users as the 2027 repo mandate looms.

Implementation is ambitiously timed for December 2025, pending SEC approval and a forthcoming public comment period in the Federal Register.

The filing (SR-FICC-2025-021) outlines detailed technical specifications, ensuring compliance with existing GSD rules while introducing safeguards like automated risk monitoring.

Industry leaders are effusive in their support.

Laura Klimpel, Managing Director and Head of DTCC’s Fixed Income and Financing Solutions, emphasized the strategic foresight:

“FICC has been keenly focused on leading the industry towards a successful implementation of the SEC’s expanded U.S. Treasury clearing rules… The proposed ACS Triparty Service, along with the recently filed Collateral In Lieu offering, demonstrate FICC’s commitment to meeting the needs of our clients.”

Nate Wuerffel, BNY’s Global Head of Market Structure, highlighted the efficiency gains:

”By leveraging the scale and connectivity of BNY’s Global Collateral Platform… this new service complements our existing suite of centrally cleared repo solutions, streamlining access to central clearing and driving greater operational efficiency across the market.”

As central clearing becomes non-negotiable under SEC guidelines, services like ACS Triparty could accelerate adoption, reducing uncleared bilateral trades that amplify contagion risks—as evidenced in the 2020 Treasury market turmoil.

By boosting liquidity and resilience, it supports the Federal Reserve’s efforts to safeguard monetary policy transmission.

Yet challenges remain: firms must navigate integration complexities, and regulators will scrutinize the filing for unintended concentrations of risk.