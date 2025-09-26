Digital Technology Adoption Is Driving Optimism Among Canadian Accounting Firms, Report Claims

In an era where businesses grapple with economic uncertainties, Canadian accounting practices are charting a bold path forward. According to Xero‘s State of the Accounting Industry Report, a shift toward advisory services and accelerated technology adoption has fueled unprecedented optimism.

About 80% of practices express confidence in their future, a sentiment backed by growth metrics.

This report, based on a survey of 250 Canadian accountants and bookkeepers conducted by Quadrant Strategies in March and April 2025, paints a picture of an industry not just surviving, but rather focused on thriving through digital tech integrations as well as more client-centric evolution.

At the core of this positivity is the pivot to advisory services.

Historically dominated by compliance tasks like tax filing and bookkeeping, the profession is redefining itself.

The report reveals that 87% of practices now offer advisory services—a figure that rivals bookkeeping at 87% and eclipses tax services at 72%.

This isn’t mere diversification; it’s seemingly a strategic imperative.

Practices introducing advisory offerings reported significant revenue and profit boosts, with 72% adopting value-based pricing models in tandem.

The payoff? A resounding 90% of respondents affirmed that this approach enhances profitability by aligning fees with the tangible value delivered to clients.

Sophie Dillon, CPA and co-founder of Orbit Accountants, captures this transformation vividly:

“Advisory is no longer an add-on; it’s what clients demand to navigate their future.”

She highlights how technology supercharges these services, enabling real-time dashboards for budgeting and cash flow.

In one case, her team helped a nonprofit client reallocate funds, boosting its surplus by 20% in a year.

Such stories underscore a broader trend: clients increasingly seek strategic partners, not just number-crunchers.

This shift enables accountants to foster long-term business health, turning reactive compliance into proactive growth advisory.

Complementing this evolution is a surge in technology adoption, positioning Canadian practices as global frontrunners.

Cloud accounting software penetration stands at 86%, a testament to the sector’s digital maturity.

Yet, the report flags a critical gap: while adopted widely, it’s only integrated into 59% of client engagements.

Bridging this divide could unlock even greater efficiencies.

Looking ahead, artificial intelligence emerges as the next frontier.

An overwhelming 84% of professionals feel equipped to weave AI into their workflows, with 90% optimistic about its transformative potential.

Notably, 31% view AI as the industry’s top opportunity over the next 1-2 years, outpacing other innovations.

Andrew Kanzer, Xero’s Managing Director for North America, emphasizes this forward momentum:

“The data is clear: the Canadian accounting industry has its eyes firmly on the future.”

He notes a departure from short-term task automation toward leveraging tech to amplify expertise.

“This readiness for AI is a game-changer,” Kanzer adds, pledging tools that drive strategic value.

For practices, AI promises not replacement, but augmentation—freeing time for high-impact advisory while enhancing accuracy in forecasting and fraud detection.

These drivers manifest in concrete gains.

Seventy-five percent of practices logged revenue increases, 76% saw profit rises, and 57% grew their client bases last year.

Amid challenges like talent shortages and regulatory flux, this optimism signals resilience.

However, addressing the cloud integration gap remains key; without it, practices risk leaving efficiency on the table.

As 2025 unfolds, Canadian accounting stands at a crossroads of both challenges and potential opportunity.

By doubling down on advisory prowess and digital technology adoption, firms aren’t just adapting—they’re hoping to lead this movement.

For clients, this could mean more than balanced books; it’s access to foresight that propels success. But it is worthwhile to note that technology by itself will not translate into positive outcomes. Obviously, companies are going to have to make smarter business decisions as well.

As Dillon puts it, technology is the “engine” enabling this advisory industry in the digital economy.