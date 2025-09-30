Signicat’s ReuseID Maintains Verified Identities

Signicat, an identity services provider, has introduced ReuseID, a digital identity solution that enables organizations to create, manage, and reuse verified identities across their entire ecosystem.

This launch coincides with Europe’s advancement of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), the enactment of eIDAS 2.0, and an intensifying demand for secure, user-centric digital identities. By providing a unified identity layer, ReuseID helps businesses eliminate the risks associated with fragmented identity systems, which are often composed of mixed verification and authentication tools from multiple providers, thereby exposing security gaps that can be exploited by fraudsters.

According to Signicat, 74% of companies in Europe believe they’re successfully tackling fraud, even though 20% of transactions remain fraudulent and 45% are measuring the impact of identity fraud on their businesses.

ReuseID is designed to help enterprises reduce onboarding friction, cut operational costs, and address rising regulatory complexity in a landscape of growing identity fraud, all while giving businesses complete control over the identity experience.

“From anti-money laundering directives to stringent data protection frameworks, organizations in regulated financial and technology sectors face mounting pressure to comply with evolving digital identity requirements,” said Pinar Alpay, chief product officer at Signicat.

ReuseID proposes organizations with a method to acquire consented and validated user data, along with verification processes. It also offers customizable security flows, flexible integration options, including SDKs and white-label applications, and support for GDPR, PSD2, SCA, and eIDAS compliance. This approach delivers standardized experiences across the entire company ecosystem, including other countries, improving customer conversion rates and significantly reducing operational complexity.

Early applications across banking, payments, e-commerce, and i-gaming show notable reductions in fraud exposure, faster onboarding times, stronger KYC compliance, and support for real-time anti-fraud measures aligned with Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations.